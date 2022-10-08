Blue Jays’ Merrifield pulled from Game 2 after taking pitch to head

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Whit Merrifield was retired from Saturday’s Game 2 against the Seattle Mariners after being hit in the head with a pitch.

Merrifield was hit by a 88.7 mph pitch from Mariners reliever Diego Castillo in the fifth inning. It was Castillo’s first pitch of the game after taking over for Paul Sewald, who gave up four earned runs and only two outs in the inning.

Merrifield was clearly shocked by the game and was checked by coach Jose Ministral, but he did take his base. However, when the Blue Jays got on the defensive in the sixth, Raimel Tapia replaced Merrifield in left field.

The Blue Jays, who will be eliminated in the game, jumped to an early 4-0 lead on two homeruns by Teoscar Hernandez and led 8-1 after five innings.

