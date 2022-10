Blue Jays in 60: Season ends in shock as Mariners mount massive comeback to win Game 2 – Sportsnet.ca

Carlos Santana homered for three runs and Adam Frazier hit a leading RBI double in the ninth inning when the Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 and advance to the American League Division Series.

The mail Are management decisions to blame after Mariners’ win against Blue Jays? appeared first on Sportsnet.ca.