Blue Jays’ Game 2 collapse highlights best and worst of baseball

TORONTO – An eight-run fifth inning followed by a two-spot in the sixth, seeing ace Luis Castillo lead 11-2, appeared to have the Seattle Mariners en route to a comfortable dub on the afternoon of September 25. finally faced the lowly Kansas City Royals, a team that had already suffered 90 losses in a 97-loss season that led to the resignation of both president of baseball operations Dayton Moore and manager Mike Matheny. About as automatic as automatic gets.

Only on that fateful day was it not the case that the Royals scored 11 goals in the bottom of the sixth inning – more runs than they would in their next four games combined – and held on to a 13-12 win.

The setback was a seventh in 10 games for the Mariners and many of the things said Saturday in the wake of the Toronto Blue Jays Game 2 collapse were also said that day. Cheeky. unacceptable. Choke job. pretend. Bad list. Bad manager. Just can’t happen.

These things happen, of course, because baseball is stupid and brilliant and terrible and amazing and cruel and inspiring at the same time. It’s an industry filled with the sharpest minds in business trying to bring order out of chaos, but the unbelievable happens time and time again.

And it’s their life story, for better and worse, as the Blue Jays and Mariners rediscovered on Saturday in an epic wildcard game that was utter agony for one 1977 expansion cousin, pure excitement for the other. Yes, no team should extend an 8-1 lead with 12 outs to go to lose a 10-9 elimination match. But every once in a while they do just because, and no matter how you try to reconcile things, you can’t for that reason.

“Basketball. There’s not much more to say,” said Bo Bichette on Saturday night after the 10-9 loss to the Mariners that ended the Blue Jays’ season, and he’s right. defeated. That’s it.”

It is and it isn’t, and the innate compulsion to find reason and guess and blame afterwards makes these losses that much harder to handle. In hindsight, interim manager John Schneider should of course have stayed with Kevin Gasuman in the sixth over Tim Mayza. How could he start eighth with Anthony Bass instead of Jordan Romano? Why was Jackie Bradley Jr., the team’s most capable defensive outfielder, on the bench with six outs in a 9-5 game?

The decisions are always so obvious when you know the outcome.

Part of the beauty of baseball is the ability to think along with the manager and discuss the chess game. None of Saturday’s decisions were driven by blatant reasoning, such as former Boston Red Sox manager Grady Little staying with Pedro Martinez in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS against the New York Yankees. Would anyone who criticized Schneider for flipping Santana with the left-handed Mayza praise him for being smart enough to rely on the swing plane/ball motion data if the switch-hitter had grounded too short? Or would the decision in that case still be flawed?

In a results business, such retrospective analysis is part of the deal, and the moments that backfire leave what-ifs behind.

The Blue Jays have had their share of that over the years, leading the Royals 3-1 in the 1985 ALCS and losing seven straight games in the final week of the 1987 season to the Detroit Tigers the AL East high. to give among them.

They were also on the other side of the coin, starting with Game 4 of the 1993 World Series, when they scored six goals in the eighth inning to clear the five-run deficit in a 15-14 win over the Philadelphia Phillies . And how about decisive Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS, when the Texas Rangers committed three errors and Rougned Odor misread a blooper from Josh Donaldson, which allowed the tying run before Jose Baustita’s iconic bat-flip home run.

George Springer, whose terrifying clash with Bichette in the outfield diving for the JP Crawford blooper led to the three-run double that tied Saturday’s game 9-9, may have an even bigger defeat on his resume.

In the other 2015 ALDS, his Houston Astros led four in the eighth inning of Game 4, six outs from the ALCS. Instead, the Royals scored five more in the eighth and two more in the ninth for a 9-6 victory that forced a Game 5 that was comfortably won 7-2 by Kansas City.

We say these things can’t happen, but time and again they do because baseball, like life, can be random no matter how much structure is built or a framework is put in place to try to normalize the results. You try, you learn, you adapt, you try again and again and again and then, even if you get it right, you start all over again.

“It’s just a gut punch,” Danny Jansen said of his emotions as the final was filmed. “It’s hard to see the other team celebrate on your turf and finish the season. It’s hard when you spend so much time together and before you know it it’s over. But grateful for this team, grateful for what I learned and for how hard the boys fought in the clubhouse.”

So point your fingers. To get angry. To be sad. Shrug and move on to the next one. Do you. But remember that several things can be true at the same time. Baseball is the best and the worst.