Blue Jays center fielder George Springer is carted away after frightening collision with Bo Bichette

On the eve of their wildcard series with the Mariners in Toronto on Saturday, the Blue Jays instead suffered a devastating season-end loss after center fielder George Springer collided with short stop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning, leaving Seattle was able to even the game.

Seattle would win Game 2, 10-9, on an Adam Frazier double in the ninth, catcher Cal Raleigh scored. The Mariners had fallen seven points behind earlier in the game.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth, Mariners star JP Crawford hit a blooper in the shallow midfield. Springer and Bichette went after the ball hard, but it ended up when the two collided. All three runners scored on the double to tie the score at 9.

It seemed as if Bichette’s right arm hit Springer on the forehead. Bichette got up fairly quickly and stayed in the game after being checked by a trainer. A dizzy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was wheeled onto the field.

Springer, 33, a four-time All-Star, cheered on the cheering crowd as the car left the field.

It was the biggest comeback road win in playoff history and baseball’s biggest comeback win in a postseason series. The next step for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series.

Seattle made the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2001, trailing 8-1 to five innings, but made it 9 with four runs in the eighth.

Bichette walked, stole second base and advanced to third base on a grounder in the eighth, but Andrés Muñoz eliminated Alejandro Kirk to end the threat.

George Kirby, Seattle’s eighth pitcher of the game, hit the ninth for his first save of his career. Matt Chapman walked with one out, but Danny Jansen struckout and Raimel Tapia lined out to end the game.

The Mariners then emerged from their dugout and celebrated behind the mound. They also defeated Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Toronto got off to a fast start in Game 2. Teoscar Hernández hit a homerun with two runs in the second and a solo drive in the fourth inning against Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young Award last year when he pitched for the Blue Jays.

Hernández joined teammate Danny Jansen and former Toronto slugger José Bautista as the only Blue Jays players with postseason multihome games.

After Ty France scored on Tim Mayza’s wild pitch in the sixth, Carlos Santana boosted Seattle’s comeback with a three-run homer.

Jansen made it 9-5 with an RBI single off of Penn Murfee in the seventh, but Toronto’s bullpen couldn’t finish it. Anthony Bass gave up singles to all three batters he faced in the eighth, including Raleigh’s RBI-single, forcing interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider to call up Romano for a six-out save.

Romano gave up a single to Frazier and struckout Santana and Dylan Moore, but Crawford tied the score with a first-pitch double.

Toronto walked Julio Rodríguez intentionally before Romano struckout France to end the inning.

Ray, who signed a $115 million five-year contract with Seattle in November, gave up four runs and six hits in more than three innings.

Blue Jays righthander Kevin Gausman was charged with four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his second postseason start of his career. Gausman struckout seven and walked.

Toronto’s Whit Merrfield stayed in to run the bases after being hit on the side of his batting helmet by an 88 mph slider from Diego Castillo on his first pitch after entering the fifth. Tapia replaced Merrifield in left field in the sixth.

Justin Verlander starts Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Astros on Tuesday.

It was a foregone conclusion that the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner would start that match, and manager Dusty Baker made it official on Saturday.

They train at Minute Maid Park while waiting to play the winner of the wildcard series between Toronto and Seattle.

He said they hadn’t put their rotation past their opener yet because the opponent wasn’t determined at the time.

“We know, but we don’t want to solidify it until we know,” Baker said. “It can change depending on who we’re playing against.”

The 39-year-old Verlander led the AL with 18 wins, and his MLB-leading 1.75 ERA is the lowest for an AL qualified pitcher in a full season since Pedro Martinez’s 1.74 ERA in 2000.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s ERA was also the lowest in his career, beating his 2.40 ERA in 2011, when he won his first Cy Young and was also named AL MVP while playing at Detroit.