Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine out 3-4 weeks with elbow sprain

The Columbus blue jackets posted Patrick Laine on the injured reserve Thursday, as the Finnish forward is expected to miss three to four weeks due to an elbow sprain.

Laine sustained the injury during Wednesday’s season opener on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Laine, 24, was checked in by defender Brett Pesce midway through the second period and did not return.

Laine scored the Blue Jackets’ only goal earlier in the game when they lost 4-1.

The Tampere, Finland native finished third on the team last season by scoring 56 points – 26 goals and 30 assists – in 56 games.

After signing the coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau, on July 22, Laine agreed to a $34.8 million four-year contract with the Blue Jackets.

Laine, who was selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, was traded to the Blue Jackets with Jack Roslovic for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third round on January 23, 2021.

