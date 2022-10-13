Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine leaves game with upper-body injury

The Columbus blue jackets said forward Patrick Laine has suffered an upper body injury and will not return to Wednesday’s season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Laine appeared to prefer his right arm after Hurricanes defender Brett Pesce slammed him to the boards midway through the second period.

The 24-year-old from Tampere, Finland, finished third on the team last season by scoring 56 points – 26 goals and 30 assists – in 56 games.

After signing coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau, Laine signed a $34.8 million four-year contract with the Blue Jackets on July 22.

Laine, who was selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, was traded to the Blue Jackets with Jack Roslovic for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third round on January 23, 2021.

