Blue Bombers clinch first in West Division with dominant win over Elks

Rookie receiver Dalton Schoen caught three touchdown passes and Brady Oliveira ran back and scored twice as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took first place in the CFL West Division for the second consecutive season with a dominant 48-11 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday .

The two-time defending Gray Cup champions broke their record to 14-2 in front of 27,159 fans at IG Field and earned a bye before hosting the West Final on November 13.

The loss saw the Elks (4-12) officially knocked out of the playoffs for failing to pass the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10).

Winnipeg also got a touchdown from receiver Nic Demski.

Schoen and Demski’s TDs achieved some notable league and franchise numbers.

The 25-year-old Schoen, who hails from Overland Park, Kansas, has risen in the CFL record book for most touchdowns by a rookie. His 12th, 13th and 14th TDs of the season took him to third. Derrell Mitchell is second for his 17 TDs in 1997 with Toronto and BC’s David Williams holds the record of 18 set in 1988.

Schoen, who had a pair of 25-yard touchdown receptions and a 65-yard major, finished with seven catches for 162 yards.

Demski pulled a 31-yard TD pass from Zach Collaros on the game’s opening drive, earning him at least one TD in six consecutive games (eight TDs during that period). The last Bomber to score in six consecutive games was Charles Roberts running back in 2006.

The Bombers led 14-1 after the first quarter, 28-8 at halftime and 28-11 en route to the fourth quarter.

Collaros completed 11-of-13 first half passes for 193 yards, three TDs and one interception.

Collaros had a run of 10 consecutive completions to start the game before feeling pressure and throwing an incomplete. He was knocked down by Elks linebacker Adam Konar and looked a little shaken, then was intercepted by defending defender Jeff Richards with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

Backup Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop threw a 24-yard TD strike to Oliveira midway through the second quarter in a second-and-a-play. Oliveria scored his second TD with a three-yard run 58 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Schoen scored his third TD of the game when he held on to backup quarterback Dru Brown’s 65-yard pass with 3:33 left in the fourth.

Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio started a pair of field goals from 43 and 37 yards and made all six attempts at conversion.

Collaros finished the game 15-of-19, passing 241 yards, three TDs and one pick.

Edmonton quarterback Taylor Cornelius was 11-of-24 for 137 yards and one TD.

The Elks got their first run when Winnipeg gave up a punt-single in the first quarter.

Edmonton receiver Dillon Mitchell pulled in a 59-yard TD catch at 3:05 of the second quarter. He has played six consecutive games with a reception of over 40 yards. He finished with six catches for 106 yards.

Elks kicker Sergio Castillo was good in his conversion attempt, breaking through a 16-yard field-goal attempt at 7:05 of the third quarter.

Liegghio’s pair of field goals in the fourth quarter came after Edmonton made fumbles, one on a punt return and one after Cornelius was fired.