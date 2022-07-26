The hits just keep on coming for Manly as it has been revealed that even more players beyond the original seven pride jersey boycotters have turned down the chance to play this weekend and wear the rainbow jersey.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley have already announced that they will boycott Thursday’s crucial game against the Roosters.

It left the club struggling to replace the seven players ahead of the deadline for submitting the team to the NRL on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A group of first-time gamers turned down the chance to play in the game wearing the rainbow jersey, according to the Daily Telegram.

Reportedly, the unnamed players did so for reasons similar to the original Manly 7, unspecified cultural or religious reasons.

It comes as coach Des Hasler and captain Daly Cherry-Evans addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon to deal with the storm of controversy.

“We would like to apologize to the LGBTQ community who are embracing the rainbow colors and using these colors for pride and advocacy and human rights issues,” he said.

“Our intention was to be caring and compassionate to all the diverse groups who face inclusion challenges on a daily basis. But instead of increasing tolerance and acceptance, we may have hindered this.’

Hasler defended the seven players boycotting the game and admitted that the club had handled the situation badly.

“Unfortunately, the implementation of what was to be an extremely important initiative was poor. There was little consultation or collaboration between key stakeholders, both inside and outside the club,” he explains.

“No one is forced to do anything in this game. The decision is clear, some people feel strong about certain things and that’s fine.

“It’s a good initiative and it involves 17 people who will make a lot of people proud and make those who feel vulnerable a little bit more welcome in society,” Hasler said.

Only one player has been confirmed as one of the seven replacements: veteran hooker James Segeyaro.

The Kumuls international is playing his first NRL match since 2019 after being banned for 20 months for returning a positive drug sample for ligandrol, the drug Shayna Jack had also banned.

Segeyaro has been playing on a low-cost train and trial contract since joining the club in May and has impressed for Eagles’ feeder club, Blacktown Workers.

The talented whore’s 154 game NRL career has been plagued by disciplinary issues, and he said he was grateful for Hasler’s confidence in him to finish a job at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night.

“Of course, circumstances gave me this opportunity, but that doesn’t change the fact that I’ve been working on it for a number of seasons to get this chance,” Segeyaro said. News Corp.

“I’m grateful for Des (Hasler)’s confidence in me and while I’m clearly looking forward to it, I have a job to focus on and I’m confident playing that role for the team.”

Losing seven players, for whatever reason, in such controversial circumstances would be devastating – but all the more so given the huge implications of Thursday’s game against the Roosters.

Both sides are tied on points, with Manly ninth and the Roosters eighth, as they aim for a place in the finals with only six rounds to go in the regular season.

Hasler promised in the press conference that the side would do “something special,” but it will have to be a miracle if they want to beat a red-hot Roosters side.

The Chooks are coming off a cumulative score of 96-38 in their victorious last two games, but they will still need to be aware of an injured club on their home deck.