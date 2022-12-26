Bloody Christmas weekend as 14 people are shot dead and 16 others are injured in the US.

The problem of gun violence in the United States did not stop over Christmas weekend, as at least 14 people across the United States succumbed to gunshot wounds and 16 others were injured.

The victims included a child under the age of 5, as well as several teenagers in cities including Denver, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Colorado saw the brunt of the violence, with six people killed over the holiday weekend due to gun-related crimes, while in Chicago at least seven people were injured.

And in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a 19-year-old was shot during an apparent “gang fight” inside the Mall of America.

Kansas City teen found with gunshot wound on Christmas Eve

A Kansas City boy was found inside his Missouri home with a gunshot wound over Christmas in what police believe was an accident.

Officers responded to the scene at the boy’s home around 6:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 7800 block of James A Reed Road, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound in critical condition.

Police at the scene interviewed witnesses inside the home and transported the boy to a local hospital, where he died later in the evening, the Lawton Constitution reports.

The boy’s death remains under investigation, but authorities believe the shooting was accidental and are not looking for any suspects.

Shootings in bloody Colorado leave six dead

At least six people died in Colorado over the weekend due to gun-related crimes.

In Aurora, authorities are investigating two double homicides, both of which occurred on Christmas Eve.

Officers first received a call around 11 a.m. Saturday requesting a welfare check at a home in the 1500 block of Boston Street.

Once at the scene, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Denver Mail reports.

No arrests have been made in the slaying as investigators continue to work to determine the relationship between the two adults.

Later in the afternoon, police were called to another shooting in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place, where investigators found two men outside with gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

No arrests have been made in that shooting yet either.

Meanwhile, in Thornton, Colorado, a married couple was found shot to death at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Officials said an adult female was reportedly shot and killed by her husband, who later committed suicide.

Witnesses say they saw a suspect throw a Molotov cocktail into the building as emergency services rushed to the ‘homicide’.

Thornton police confirmed they responded to reports of a structure fire at Kingdom Hall before finding the bodies of a man and a woman at 9 a.m.

The couple were former members of the congregation.

The Thornton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Kingdom Hall, but found no fire on arrival, so turned the investigation over to police.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased at a later date.

Police added that there are no “known threats” to the community and that witnesses are being interviewed.

In a statement, they said: ‘The individuals were married and former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Materials Unit is investigating suspicious devices found at the scene.

On Sunday night, Thornton police said they found three “incendiary devices” at the scene, but gave no further details.

However, police insisted that “there are no further concerns for the safety of the Thornton community.”