Bloodthirsty mosquitoes can smell out their prey in more than one way, scientists find

Do you find yourself still covered in bites in the summer even when you have covered yourself with mosquito repellent?

Scientists may have figured out why, as the bloodthirsty pests have evolved the ability to sniff out human body odor in more ways than one.

Most animals smell with the ‘olfactory receptors’ in their noses or antennae, each of which detects a single unique scent particle.

The receptors are connected to ‘olfactory neurons’ that transmit information about that particular smell to the brain.

However, researchers from Rockefeller University in New York, USA, have discovered that the neurons in mosquito antennae are connected to multiple types of receptors.

This means that their neurons are activated by more than one chemical produced by humans, so if one type of receptor is turned off, they can still track us down.

Professor Leslie Vosshall, a senior author of the study, said: ‘You have to work harder to break down mosquitoes because getting rid of a single receptor has no effect.

“Future attempts to control mosquitoes through repellents or something else should take into account how unbreakable their attraction to us is.”

Lead author Professor Meg Younger, of Boston University, said: “This project started really unexpectedly when we looked at how human scent was encoded in the mosquito’s brain.”

Mosquitoes can detect humans by the carbon dioxide we exhale and the chemicals in our body odor, including 1-octen-3-ol and amines.

Professor Younger’s team initially used the gene editing technology CRISPR on female mosquitoes, Aedes aegyptianto deactivate groups of human odor receptors on their antennae.

They expected this would completely prevent their olfactory neurons from firing in response to human smell.

However, when they measured neuronal activity while the mosquitoes were exposed to human scent, they found that the insects could still detect the scent.

The researchers then used RNA sequencing to discover what was happening at the cellular level and found that the neurons stimulated by 1-octen-3-ol are also stimulated by amines.

Therefore, the cocktail of chemicals in human scent still managed to activate olfactory neurons through receptors that had not been deactivated.

“This may be a general strategy for insects that rely heavily on their sense of smell,” says Vosshall.

It could also explain why repellents that work by blocking a specific odor receptor are ineffective, as their neurons can still be activated by their other receptor types.

This goes against all existing rules about how animals smell, suggesting that mosquitoes evolved this ability as a fail-safe to sniff up valuable human blood.

The findings, published today in Cellsuggest that removing their human odor detectors is not the most effective way to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, such as malaria and yellow fever.

Instead, the authors suggest we should focus on creating more powerful traps and repellents that work with how the mosquitoes process human scent.

Future research will dig deeper into why the pests have evolved multiple receptors on single olfactory neurons.