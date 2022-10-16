Bloodied Australian boxer Cherneka Johnson successfully defends IBF world title

<!–

Super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson successfully defended her IBF world title in a brave, bloody contest – before she was accused of doping by defeated compatriot Susie Ramadan.

Johnson retained her title with a unanimous points decision in their game on the undercard of the George Kambosos v Devin Haney world title rematch at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Cherneka Johnson (Australian/Maori) stands upright as she measures her opponent Susie Ramadan from Australia in their IBF SuperBantamweight boxing match

Ramadan had threatened a shock after opening a nasty cut over her rival’s eye in the first round that required a lot of medical attention.

The 27-year-old champion managed to topple Ramadan showing no signs of injury, finding the rhythm to beat her opponent in a daring attempt.

Cherneka Johnson poses with her super bantam belt after her retention of the world title against Susie Ramadan

Johnson dedicated her win to her brother Levi, who was tragically killed in a sudden stabbing in Brisbane last month.

“I was a bit shocked on the first lap with the cut and felt the blood in my eye, but I was just trying to keep calm,” said Johnson, who fights from Melbourne.

“I knew I would get through it if I stayed on my jab and didn’t get stuck in a fight.

“I dedicate this to my brother and I’m so glad I got the job done – I know he’s here in my corner.”

The 43-year-old Ramadan, a five-time former world champion, was not satisfied with the decision of the jury and the fight referee.

“It seemed like a set up to be honest,” Ramadan said in the ring after the fight.

‘My name is Ramadan, but I am a proud Australian. I was born and raised here.’

Johnson poses with her late brother Levi, who was tragically stabbed and murdered in Brisbane earlier this year

She went on to claim that New Zealand-born Johnson should be tested for drugs.

“I hope she gets tested too, because I’ve been told she’s using it,” Ramadan said, without providing evidence for her claims.

Johnson made her professional debut in 2016 and suffered her first loss in 2021 – the only loss in her 16-game career.