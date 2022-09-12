WhatsNew2Day
‘Bloodied and naked’ man, 36, is shot dead after rushing at police with a large knife

Australia
By Jacky

  • 35-year-old man shot naked and bloodied by police in Perth’s home
  • He would have run to officers with a large knife and be fatally shot
  • Police were responding to an apparent self-injury incident at the time

By Michael Ramsey For Australian Associated Press

Published: 02:34, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 03:06, 12 Sep 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has been shot and killed by police in suburban Perth after allegedly charging officers with a large knife, naked and covered in his own blood.

Police were called to the 35-year-old man’s home in Padbury around 10pm on Sunday to provide assistance after an apparent self-injury incident.

Chief Inspector Tony Flack said the man was bleeding profusely when officers arrived.

“As they approached the front door, a rather large man – covered in his own blood, naked, brandishing a large knife – approached them and unfortunately they had to unload their firearm,” Supt Flack said Monday.

Supt Flack said he had watched body-worn video footage and believed the officers acted both quickly and professionally.

“I’m very proud of the way the officers behaved,” he said.

“They certainly prevented further injuries.”

Detectives remained at the scene Monday and will interview the other residents of the house as part of their investigation.

