Blood is left smeared on a Mercedes after double stabbing leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

Blood has been spilled over a white Mercedes in the cordon of a double stabbing in London – as a man struggles for his life after another night of violence in the capital.

A 23-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was found with stab wounds on East Ferry Road on the Isle of Dogs around 10:45 pm last night.

At the scene, police discovered a second man, believed to be in his 20s, with stab wounds in nearby Limeharbour.

He was also rushed to hospital, but details of his condition have not yet been released.

Police have placed barriers in both East Ferry Road and Limeharbour as police investigate the stabbings. No arrests have been made yet.

Photos of one of the deposits show a blood-stained Mercedes parked by the side of a road, along with trash littered over a sidewalk, a first aid kit and discarded latex gloves.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: ‘Police were called to East Ferry Road at 10.45pm on Sunday after reports of a stabbing. Officers responded with LAS.

‘A 23-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital; he remains in a life-threatening condition.

While officers at the scene found a second man with stab wounds in Limeharbour. He was also taken to hospital and we are awaiting an update on his condition.

“A crime scene remains in place and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests. Anyone with any information should call the police at 101 and reference 7721/28Aug.

It comes amid a month of shocking violence in London, with six suspected murders in just four days.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, was stabbed repeatedly while riding a mobility scooter in Greenford, west London, on Aug. 16.

The grandfather traveled 75 meters to Runnymede on his scooter, alerted a member of the public for help, but could not be rescued.

In recent days a number of horrific incidents with armed thieves.

Footage has surfaced of a man and woman being robbed with a knife in broad daylight last week as they walked through an upscale London neighborhood.

Video footage taken Monday showed the female victim lying in a doorway in Pond Place, Chelsea, kicking her legs as an attacker put on a black balaclava and a hoodie over her.

Her screams ripple through the street as a second attacker, also in a black hoodie, repeatedly punches her male companion just yards away.

That shocking incident happened just hours after a brutal thief disguised as a Deliveroo driver smashed a £3 million Bugatti Chiron with a hammer in an attempt to steal a Kuwaiti playboy’s Rolex when he was attacked by the police on August 21. capital drove.

And on 20 August, at least four people were stabbed in a brawl in south London, as pressure mounted on Mayor Sadiq Khan to better tackle the scourge of knife crime, which has increased over the past year as the UK exited the Covid pandemic.

In the 35-second clip recorded Monday and shared on Twitter, we see the thieves swapping their victims as they continue to assault and rob, with the woman’s watch presumably their main target.

The shocking Chelsea theft prompted TV star Shabs Ahmad, who starred in the BBC’s hit show Supercar Superfam, to warn Sadiq Khan that he will have ‘blood on’ his ‘hands’ if he doesn’t step in to stem the wave of violent crimes. tackle crime. London continues to hit.

He said, ‘Sadiq Khan do you see this bastard? And are you too busy expanding the ULEZ? To sort. As I said before, you will have blood on your hands.

“This man could have been stabbed very easily.”

Khan insisted this month that London is a safe city, but says he has “tied one hand behind my back because of the austerity measures”.

The mayor of London said the public was “in the crossfire” of the government’s policy decisions.

He said in a statement: “One murder is one murder too many, and one crime victim is one crime victim too many, but I feel like I’ve had a hand tied behind my back because of budget cuts.” .

“We have lost 21,000 officers, the government has now said to replace them with 20,000 officers as our population increases.

“We’ve cut back on youth workers, in youth services, in after-school clubs, in services that councils provide because of the choice the government has made and it’s Londoners who get caught in the crossfire.”

And speaking to LBC radio, the mayor also pointed to “extended daylight hours, school holidays, a heat wave” and the cost of living crisis following six murders in the city in less than a week.

Commenting on the wave of violence, he told the radio station on August 18: “We have seen some terrible murders in the past few days, this past week.

“I’m afraid this summer we’ll see what we feared, which is an increase in violent crime…there is longer daylight, school holidays, a heat wave and so on.

“We are working with the police to suppress that violence.”