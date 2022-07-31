Blonde movie facing backlash over being based on fiction as well as Ana de Armas’ Cuban accent

After Netflix dropped In the new trailer for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde last Thursday, many took to Twitter to criticize the NC-17 Marilyn Monroe movie for being based on fiction and Ana de Armas’ Cuban accent.

The 34-year-old Golden Globe nominee — who didn’t learn English until 2015 — spent an “all year” perfecting the legendary blonde bombshell’s Hollywood accent with dialect coach Jessica Drake.

But the backlash has already started with Twitter users blasting Ana’s accent ‘horrible’ with some who say they “Doesn’t look anything like Marilyn Monroe.”

Haters gonna hate! After Netflix released the new trailer for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde last Thursday, many took to Twitter to criticize the NC-17 Marilyn Monroe movie for being based on both fiction and Ana de Armas’ Cuban accent.

Brave effort: The 34-year-old Golden Globe nominee — who didn’t learn English until 2015 — spent an “all year” perfecting the legendary blonde bombshell’s Hollywood accent with dialect coach Jessica Drake

The 54-year-old Kiwi director also served as a writer and adapted Joyce Carol Oates’ novel Blonde, which bolsters the conspiracy theory that the Golden Globe winner was assassinated by former US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Blonde will feature a scene where Marilyn was allegedly raped by “Mr. Z’ (David Warshofsky) aka Fox Studio Head Darryl F. Zanuck, who was barely disguised in the 752-page fictional work.

‘Reminder Blonde is heavily based on a fictional book about Marilyn Monroe that will… [feed] the public more lies about her,” Twitter user @moonyves wrote. “This is not a biopic.”

And Twitter user @four7878 wrote: ‘Blonde is NC-17 and a fictional story by Marilyn Monroe. It’s basically trauma porn, but literally on the porn part.’

‘I’m not sure I’ll be able to get over the accent’: But the backlash has already started with Twitter users calling Ana’s accent ‘terrible’, with some saying she’s ‘nothing like Marilyn Monroe’

Source Material: The 54-year-old Kiwi director also served as a writer and adapted Joyce Carol Oates’ novel Blonde, which bolsters the conspiracy theory that the Golden Globe winner was assassinated by former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy

“I think this movie is going to touch people, you know, the way it’s told,” De Armas (née Caso) admitted. Rotten tomatoes last Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s a traditional biopic. It’s not literal. it is not conventional. It’s not even chronological. It’s more of an experience. And the audience will – the hope is that they will feel what it was like to be her.”

In February, Dominik said the early response was “the damn public’s problem” and assured that “the only thing no one will complain about is Ana’s performance.”

Sexual assault before #MeToo movement: Blonde will feature a scene where Marilyn was allegedly raped by ‘Mr. Z’ (R, David Warshofsky) aka Fox Studio Head Darryl F. Zanuck, who was barely disguised in the 752-page fictional work

Twitter users, including @moonyves, wrote: “Reminder Blonde is heavily based on a fictional book about Marilyn Monroe that [feed] the public lies more about her. This is not a biopic

“It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It’s kind of what you want, isn’t it?” Andrew (Killing Them Softly, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) recounted: Variety.

“I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Some have seen Blonde and fully approved – including the 84-year-old author and Jamie Lee Curtiswhose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot.

Blonde will have its world premiere in competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (August 31 to September 10) before streaming on Netflix on September 28.

De Armas (née Caso) admitted to Rotten Tomatoes last Wednesday, “I think this movie is going to throw people, you know, the way it’s been told. I don’t think it’s a traditional biopic. It’s not literal. it’s not conventional’

She continued, “It’s not even chronological. It’s more of an experience. And the audience will – the hope is that they will feel what it was like to be her’

‘I want to go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story’: In February, Dominik (L) said the early response was ‘the public’s damn problem’ and assured ‘the one thing no one is going to do’ complain about Ana’s performance

“Go ahead and blow up the internet!” Some have seen and fully approved of Blonde – including the 84-year-old author and Jamie Lee Curtis, whose father Tony Curtis (played by Michael Masini) co-starred with Monroe in Some Like It Hot.

Streaming September 28 on Netflix! Blonde has its world premiere in competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival (from August 31 to September 10)

Brad Pitt was one of six producers on the two-hour 45-minute film, which also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson.

It’s technically Blonde’s second adaptation after Joyce Chopra’s three-hour TV movie, which aired on CBS in 2001 starring Australian actress Poppy Montgomery.

This Thursday marks 60 years since Marilyn (née Norma Jeane Mortenson) died of a barbiturate overdose at age 36.

21 years ago! It’s technically Blonde’s second adaptation after Joyce Chopra’s three-hour TV movie, which aired on CBS in 2001 starring Australian actress Poppy Montgomery.