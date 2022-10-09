‘Blonde’ Doesn’t Do Us Any Favors by Skimming Over Marilyn Monroe’s Successes

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Blonde.





The unnecessary biopic blond from director Andrew Dominik caught the public in a frenzy of artistic appreciation and moral objections. Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroethe film adapts the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It is a visually stunning fictional chronicle of Monroe’s career and personal life, with a particular focus on her romantic relationships and her decline into complete estrangement. What is emphatically missing from the film are Monroe’s countless achievements, as well as her wit, cleverness and dedication to her craft. Why leave out such details that add depth to a main character?

Dominik has clarified that this was not the angle that interested him, but rather to create a film that features her as a symbol of our collective memory, as opposed to capturing her lasting legacy in the film. While this helps to understand why this film is so progressive and underlines its brilliant use of color, recreations and playful aspect ratios, it comes at a high cost. The portrait of Norma Jeane Baker that Dominik paints blond is so closely focused that it ultimately lacks subtlety and balance, creating a dense and insensitive profile of the character it has summoned.





A hard-fought career

In any case, this film could inspire some viewers to look for what bits of truth the plot of blond, and thus they might find that her career is much more a product of her dedication and hard work than we think. Aside from creating her own production company or fighting communist witch hunts and segregation, Monroe was reported to have been incredibly smart from the start of her career. One could never say of blond‘s performance, which is riddled with rape and torment, but Monroe owed much of her early success to her own tenacity. With a view to blond‘s “corner,” that proud feature has been gutted to further propel an already cemented tale that Monroe was fragile and naive.

Filmmaker Karen McGann (Reframed: Marilyn Monroe) observes in a interview about her documentary series that Marilyn has become a character in a story told by other people, and the story that she is a victim is just more convenient. blond serves the purpose of “feeding a cultural need” for this made-up character to remain forever frozen in history, and so any information that doesn’t fit into that story is excluded. Monroe was notorious for her control over her own public image. The scene in the film where her nudes are discovered is a perfect example of the fact that only half the story is told to promote biased rendering. We see how her then-husband, “Ex-Athlete” (Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio), reacts violently, which is the terrible truth of their relationship. But we don’t see how Marilyn was advised by her studio to refuse these photos. Instead, she had the self-determination to schedule her own interview and address the audience in a way she thought would paint her in the best light. Again, this begs the question of why Dominik would only choose to include features in his film that portray Monroe as a weak victim, when in reality she was a changemaker in her industry.

These choices are as McGann says, useful, but they are also incredibly harmful. Sweeping her boldness under the rug in favor of this manipulated character robs her of her hard-earned legacy and undermines her power and her contributions to Hollywood. To insinuate that the film industry chewed her up and spit her out is unequivocally false, and yet this is the impression we get.

A feminist perspective?

After the floodgates opened to negative reviews, author Oates went on to: Twitter claim that Dominik told a story of sexual predation with sincerity in a #MeToo era post. However, the aftermath of #MeToo has allowed us to recontextualize old information with new perspectives, not reinforce existing assumptions. This essential distinction is what sets the film apart from other more astute reassessments of historical women’s trauma, even if it’s a fictional story. The way Monroe’s pain is portrayed is widely regarded as exploitative, while others view its brutality as empathetic.

Specifically with regard to her pregnancy issues, many filmmakers and journalists have delved into this topic and how her ongoing struggles affected her mental health, on-set collaboration and reputation. An example can be found in the Netflix documentary, The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unheard of tapes. One of the interviewees is a friend and hairdresser, Sydney Guilaroff, who has known Marilyn throughout her career. When asked about her “problems with having children,” he replied, “I can’t say anything, and I know everything… Talking about it makes me unhappy.” This person shows WHERE Empathy. Those who truly respected and cared for Monroe had the decency not to re-hash information that was traumatic and deeply personal, solely to entertain others. Stories addressing this topic are important, but it seems Dominik was concerned about the brutality that added to the film’s concern for a real woman’s legacy. Through his interpretation of these events, it appears that he treated Monroe as a vessel for him to express and project his own ideas onto her, which is a disservice to her memory.

A Hollywood obsession with a one-dimensional character

blond has been praised for his ability to “call out the public” for participating in a Hollywood obsession that has shaped Monroe into a one-dimensional blonde flirtation, and this film successfully deconstructs the differences between her public and private self. However, in his attempt to do so, it becomes incredibly hypocritical. Just as Dominik criticizes the public for demanding only one side of Monroe, he succumbs to the same set of beliefs by deliberately ignoring the many aspects of her journey where she was not betrayed and controlled by men. There’s a glimpse of what an intellectual thinker she is when she auditions for the part of Nell and references a Dostoevsky novel to which the men in the room reply, “Oh, you’ve read Dostoevsky, haven’t you, honey? Okay.”

But it’s a trend within the film that her cerebral thinking is only revealed in conversations with men as she tries to impress them, again notable when she discusses Magda with “The Playwright” (Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller). In addition to refusing to remember her as the intelligent student she was, Dominik paints her as a victim of her fame, or more insultingly, a victim of her own self-destruction as opposed to keeping these institutions responsible for the way she was treated.

Yes, he describes how men in positions of power abuse and assault her, but there is no remorseful tone in the subtext of this film. It is devoid of any acknowledgment that these crimes against women were not committed by nameless ghosts of the past, and that the consequences of these traumas still lurk heavily for women in the industry today. In Andrew Dominik’s attempt at making a feminist film, he has contributed to the trope of infantilizing female protagonists who should be revered and considered powerful. By reducing one’s memory to a lifelong series of abuse and suffering, he has helped to rob Monroe of her personality, of everything that made her special. The scene where she first reads her lines for “Mr. Z’ can be copied and pasted about the experiences of hundreds of girls, and yet in this film Monroe doesn’t get a chance to reveal her amazing qualities in a way that gives her character any influence in her own story. She is tossed about like a rag doll. In fact, the film illustrates such ruthless torture that by the end of its three-hour runtime, the unchanging rendering of the violence becomes repetitive and insensitive. Just as audiences in Hollywood’s golden age were obsessed with Marilyn as a dazzling starlet, Dominik is obsessed with her victimhood. And like the paparazzi he demonizes in the film, he benefits from a sensational portrayal of her grief.

blond is overly devoted to his creepy incarnation of Marilyn Monroe. The way she’s written as the main character mutes Marilyn’s voice to stay true to a fictional version of her. In this way she is stripped of her hard-earned legacy, her meaningful contributions to this industry and her dignity. As generations pass, her lasting memory is more and more distorted with every misguided interpretation of Monroe. The visual narration of the film “refers to a collective memory”, but it is a sad statement that according to this film our collective memory does not look at her with gratitude and favor, but with pity and disappointment.

If Dominik had wanted to interpret the novel with an intense focus on historical imagery, he could still have achieved this goal without prioritizing her trauma over her triumph.