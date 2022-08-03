Blonde bombshell Beauty and the Geek star Aimee Woolley shares unbelievable transformation video

A contestant from this season of Beauty and the Geek shared an incredible transformation video.

Beauty Aimee Woolley, 23, hit back at her high school bullies in a TikTok video where she proudly showed off her “glow.”

The clip showed a throwback photo of the intern nurse from her high school days with brunette hair.

A contestant from this season of Beauty and the Geek shared an incredible transformation video. Beauty Aimee Woolley, 23, hit back at her high school bullies in a TikTok video where she proudly showed off her ‘glow’

“Remember when you called me ugly?” says a voiceover in the video.

The throwback snap was followed by a montage of several recent photos of Aimee as a blonde bombshell on the reality TV show, with the voiceover saying “watch my glow up b***h.”

Fans took to the comments to praise the reality star, while also calling out the bullies for judging her appearance.

“You look beautiful,” one wrote.

The clip showed a throwback photo of the intern nurse from her high school days with brunette hair (left). She can be seen on the show (right)

‘But you were beautiful in both! Some people suck,” another commented.

One fan even expressed support for Aimee’s time on the Channel Nine show, writing, ‘You were basically my #1 beauty and geek! My heart broke when you were eliminated.’

Aimee was a contestant on this year’s Beauty and the Geek, along with “geek” Jayden, 24.

The pair were sadly sent home after taking on Emily and Jason in Sophie’s elimination quiz last week.

Aimee was a contestant on this year’s Beauty and the Geek along with ‘geek’ Jayden, 24

The pair were sadly sent home after taking on Emily and Jason in Sophie’s elimination quiz last week

Aaron Seeto and Karly Fisher were crowned Beauty and the Geek winners on Wednesday night.

The pair, both 30, defeated competing couples Christopher and Bri and Anthony and Tegan to take home a whopping $100,000 in prize money.

The couple was immediately overwhelmed after the announcement.

Aaron Seeto and Karly Fisher were crowned winners of Beauty and the Geek on Wednesday night, taking home a $100,000 cash prize. Both pictured

“I don’t normally get emotional, but at times like this it’s necessary,” Aaron said, tears in his eyes.

Karly went on to say her heart “burst wide open” after the win.

‘It is real. It wasn’t a dream. That happened. Thank you guys, thank you so much for trusting us,” she said.

Aaron also spoke of his massive confidence boost, revealing even to the geeks and beauties his “greatest insecurity” – his false front teeth.

“I don’t normally get emotional, but at times like this it’s necessary,” Aaron said, tears in his eyes.

Even presenter Sophie Monk (pictured) burst into tears after announcing the winner

“When I went in I was so nervous, I doubted myself so much, I didn’t believe in myself and now it’s all changed,” Aaron said.

“I’ve become so much more confident between the person I was before and the person I am now,” he added.

The machinist said he would use the money to repair his teeth with extensive dental work.

“It’s real. It wasn’t a dream. It happened. Thanks guys, thank you so much for believing in us,” Karly said.

The three remaining couples were forced to pitch the show before ex-contestants voted on who should be crowned winners.

Karly said people often found her “too much,” but Aaron allowed her to be herself since the couple first met.

“I think it would be the hardest thing for me personally to get into this and be too much. I didn’t mean to scare you [Aaron]Karly said honestly.

Aaron reflected on his loneliness and said he felt “lost” and that his “time was up” before entering the competition.

“I felt like I was lost. I was 30. I thought my time was up. Every time I looked in the mirror I just saw the average Aaron. Nothing special,’ he said.

He admitted to throwing a really big lifeline on Beauty and the Geek.

“Before all this I was shy, I was so clumsy,” he said.

“Karly, I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. You just came into my life and influenced it in the most positive way.”