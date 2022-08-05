Blond woman one of four arrested and luxury clothes, jewellery and Mercedes seized in Sydney

A woman and three men have been charged with an alleged $1 million fraud and identity syndicate – with police seizing approximately $130,000 in cash, luxury jewelry and clothing and a Mercedes C200 worth up to $76,900.

Footage from NSW Police shows a 42-year-old woman being arrested and forced into the back of a car in Bankstown, south-west Sydney, in the early morning hours, as well as a 33-year-old man in a hoodie, presumably her mate.

Police will allege in court that the man was the leader of the syndicate, which reportedly involved two other men in their twenties, both of whom were also arrested in units in Haymarket and Pyrmont.

The woman’s charges (pictured) include two counts of dealing with identity information to make an indictment and two counts of unfairly obtaining financial advantage through cheating

Police stormed the couple’s apartment around 5 a.m. Prosecutors will allege that the syndicate created a number of shell companies to obtain checkbooks, EFTPOS terminals and create bank profiles which were then used to obtain fraudulent funds.

The woman’s charges included two counts of dealing with identity information to commit a criminal offence, two counts of unfairly obtaining financial advantage through fraud, dealing with criminal proceeds in excess of $100,000, and participating in criminal group that activities contribute.

The man was charged with 52 felonies, including 39 counts of dealing with identity information to commit a criminal offence, 11 counts of unfairly obtaining financial advantage through fraud, dealing with criminal proceeds of more than $100,000, and willfully and knowingly direct activities of criminal group.

Both were denied bail Friday to appear at the Bankstown Local Court.

Police discovered and seized approximately $130,000 cash, $5,000 USD in currency, numerous EFTPOS terminals, luxury jewelry and clothing, a Mercedes Benz C200 (pictured) and electronic devices

Police will allege that the fraudulently obtained money was then used to withdraw cash, buy clothing, motor vehicles and jewelry, and pay for daily expenses.

Two other men – 29 and 39 – were arrested at units in Pyrmont and Haymarket.

They were denied bail and appeared before the local Downing Center court on Thursday, where they were formally refused to appear in court on August 18.