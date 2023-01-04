Blockbuster sequel Avatar causes a sensation at Odeon

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar gave the box office a much-needed boost this Christmas with more than a million Brits flocking to the UK’s biggest cinema chain.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the most expensive movie ever made, was the biggest movie since Top Gun: Maverick, Odeon said.

The film has grossed £45 million in three weeks, according to the British Film Institute (BFI).

Odeon said good performances by both Matilda the Musical and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody also helped.

Carol Welch, managing director of Odeon in the UK and Ireland, said she was optimistic about 2023, despite inflationary pressures.

Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Avatar was a “sliver of hope” but warned it would take more than a handful of movies to extinguish the challenges faced.

“Networks are deep in debt and dealing with slowing demand as the pandemic has upended entertainment preferences and the cost-of-living crisis means fewer people are lining up to buy tickets,” he said.