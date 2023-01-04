Blockbuster sequel Avatar causes a sensation at Odeon

By
Jacky
-
Feeling blue: Avatar: The Way of Water (pictured), the most expensive movie ever made, was the biggest movie since Top Gun: Maverick, Odeon said.

Avatar sequel causes a sensation at Odeon as over a million Brits flock to the UK’s largest cinema chain

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

Published: | Updated:

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar gave the box office a much-needed boost this Christmas with more than a million Brits flocking to the UK’s biggest cinema chain.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the most expensive movie ever made, was the biggest movie since Top Gun: Maverick, Odeon said.

The film has grossed £45 million in three weeks, according to the British Film Institute (BFI).

Feeling blue: Avatar: The Way of Water (pictured), the most expensive movie ever made, was the biggest movie since Top Gun: Maverick, Odeon said.

Odeon said good performances by both Matilda the Musical and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody also helped.

Carol Welch, managing director of Odeon in the UK and Ireland, said she was optimistic about 2023, despite inflationary pressures.

Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Avatar was a “sliver of hope” but warned it would take more than a handful of movies to extinguish the challenges faced.

“Networks are deep in debt and dealing with slowing demand as the pandemic has upended entertainment preferences and the cost-of-living crisis means fewer people are lining up to buy tickets,” he said.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR