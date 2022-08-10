Block-stoppers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull are seen for the first time since their TV scandal

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull of The Block have faced an intense social media reaction after they left the show.

And the pair seemed far from impressed on Wednesday when they were seen returning to their home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The Insta-famous couple both wore all-black ensembles for their outing and made faces in anger when they were caught by a waiting photographer.

Suddenly shy? Block stoppers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull had faces of fury on Wednesday when they were spotted returning to their eastern suburb in Sydney

Elle kept her look classy in tights and a long black overcoat as she shuffled behind her fiancé, as if she appeared to be doing takeout food.

She accessorized her look with tanned ugg bots and a Lady Dior handbag that retails for up to $7,000.

Meanwhile, Joel opted for a t-shirt, denim jacket, and jeans combo while wearing what appeared to be a suit bag.

He completed his look with dark sunglasses to protect his eyes and wore his hair fashionably messy.

Elle kept her look classy in tights and a long black overcoat as she shuffled behind her fiancé, as if she appeared to be doing takeout food. Meanwhile, Joel opted for a t-shirt, denim jacket and jeans combo while wearing what appeared to be a suit bag

Elle was charged Tuesday with ‘removing negative comments’ amid social media reactions for leaving the show after just 48 hours of filming

Elle was charged Tuesday with “removing negative comments,” amid social media reactions to leave the show after just 48 hours of filming.

Fans accused the Bondi influencer of getting the damage under control after her and fiancé Joel aired a shock exit.

“You have to respect that you don’t turn off the comments,” wrote one of her followers, after which another replied: “They will just be deleted.”

While many fans took aim at the pair for leaving the abruptly abandoned show, others offered a softer take on the fiasco.

Fans accused the Bondi influencer of getting the damage under control after her and fiancé Joel broadcast the shock output

“It’s her page. Why would you want rude ignorant people who are most concerned about a couple leaving the Block and leaving disgusting messages?’

Others joined the chorus to defend the pair.

“Ignore the negativity. You’ve worked hard for what you’ve got… you’re clearly not a quitter! If only all Insta trolls could walk a mile in your (fantastic) shoes,” one wrote.

On Monday night, viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to leave the show.

On Monday night, viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to leave the show.

During the episode, the host, 59, was sidelined by two executive producers who revealed that the glamor influencers decided to leave after being on set for just 48 hours.

“Last night I gave you all a chance – a way out – if you thought you couldn’t make it on the show that you could leave if you wanted to,” the smoking host began.

During the episode, the host, 59, was sidelined by two executive producers who revealed that the glamor influencers decided to leave after being on set for just 48 hours.

“I didn’t think anyone would pass up an opportunity like this, but I just found out Joel and Elle are on their way to the airport.”

He added: “They have left their show. They didn’t say goodbye, they didn’t say thank you for having us. They just left.’

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.