Blizzard reportedly cancels World of Warcraft mobile game

Blizzard canceled one World of Warcraft mobile game by a report of Bloomberg. The game, made in collaboration with NetEase, Blizzard’s Chinese publisher, was in development for three years before a dispute over funding terms halted the project.

According to Bloombergthe World of Warcraft mobile game was codenamed “Neptune” and was intended as a mobile spin-off of the MMORPG.

The cancellation comes at an interesting time as Blizzard is making a concerted push into the mobile market, developing original games for the platform. In May, the developer announced: Warcraft Arclight Rumble a ‘mobile action strategy game’ and it was released in June Diablo immortal, whose questionable monetization model doesn’t seem to hinder his popularity.

Blizzard and NetEase have been partners since 2008. The company jointly developed Diablo Immortalpublishes Blizzard games like hearthstone and World of Warcraft in China, and is a stakeholder in Blizzard’s overwatch League, owner of the current world champion, the Shanghai Dragons.