Blizzard president blames ‘mass DDOS attack’ for keeping you from playing Overwatch 2

By Jacky

Overwatch 2 launched today – in theory at least. The game’s servers clicked this afternoon, but for the past few hours, many people trying to watch the deleted 5v5 team shooter action have seen nothing but this screen.

Overwatch 2 “server connection failed…try again” error screen
Image: Richard Lawler

At least some of the problems can likely be attributed to a “massive DDoS attack” targeting Blizzard’s servers. “Teams are working hard to reduce/manage,” says Blizzard President Mike Ybarra said on Twitter. “This causes a lot of drop/connection issues.” Ybarra has not shared an estimate for when the issues may be resolved.

Not everyone is left out as we have seen some Twitch streamers in matches. But if you’re struggling to get into a game, this DDoS attack could be part of the reason why.

Blizzard also keeps track of other known issues and bugs in a forum thread. Some players who have merged PC and console accounts may see an “Unexpected server error” message, while some cosmetics players have earned will not appear in their collections.

