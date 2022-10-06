WhatsNew2Day
Blizzard is taking Overwatch 2 offline to make some fixes

3:00pm-4:00pm PDT: Servers will go down as we roll out a fix to fix some bugs related to account merging, login and the First Time User Experience. During this time, players will not be able to access the servers.

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PDT (approximately): We are making major upgrades to our databases to address player queues. During this time, players will not be able to access the servers.

Additional updates: Players on PC may be prompted to update their client. This fixes some reports of crashes and black screen issues.

