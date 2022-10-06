Blizzard gives most Overwatch 1 players a pass on verifying phone numbers to play Overwatch 2

As for the connectivity issues and long access queues that keep many of us on the loading screen (login queues, server crashes, and stability issues), a critical login server has been patched to help it stay under the load. Blizzard says it’s also slowly scaling up the nodes in its player databases to help them deal with the influx of players diving into them.

In addition to being able to connect to the servers, issue number one is for a game that takes place entirely online, but there are other major issues for Overwatch fans, and Blizzard discussed those as well. For the SMS Protect system, which required all Overwatch 2 player accounts to have a registered postpaid phone number (blocking some prepaid services like Cricket Wireless and VOIP settings like Google Voice in an effort to shut down smurfs, trolls and hackers) , is it relaxing that requirement for all people who have played both Overwatch 1 and have a connected Battle.net account.

If you’ve ever played the first game on PC, you certainly will, while anyone who’s played the console editions since June 9, 2021 is definitely in that group as well. The change won’t happen immediately, but is expected to roll out on Friday.

Hopefully it should appeal to players who found themselves cut off from the game, as well as accounts they had invested time and money in back then. Overwatch 2 launched Tuesday. However, it is unlikely that everything will be solved for everyone, and limiting the game to only people who have approved postpaid phone service will still be an issue for many people in the US and around the world who either have a phone number. share, don’t have, or just use a provider that Blizzard doesn’t approve.

Last but not least, for those of us who have overcome all those hurdles and only logged in to find that our accounts are missing a lot of items, play history and other associated data, Blizzard says there are a few issues it is trying to fix, with about half of the reports on accounts that have not merged, and the other half are accounts that have merged, but the data is not populated within Overwatch 2 yet.

According to the post, “In all cases, no player data was wiped or lost. We have a client-side fix for this that won’t roll out until next week, so we’re investigating server-side fixes and will provide updates as more information becomes available.” .”