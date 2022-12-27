Blizzard death toll rises to at least 29, matching blizzard of ’77

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – At least 29 deaths related to the blizzard on the 22nd have been confirmed by local officials as of Tuesday morning, the majority in the city of Buffalo.

The number matches the most commonly reported Death toll from the ’77 Blizzard, widely known as the worst storm of all time in Buffalo, at least before this week.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the medical examiner’s office has confirmed 28 storm-related deaths and one more was reported from Niagara County. The death toll may continue to grow. He offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones “as a result of the worst storm we have ever seen.”

Poloncarz said the medical examiner on Tuesday confirmed three more storm-related deaths, but changed the official cause of death to others previously included in the tally. The county said it will post a breakdown of the location of the deaths later Tuesday.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in the storm Tuesday as Timothy M. Murphy of Lockport. They reported that he died of carbon monoxide poisoning after heavy snow covered the exhaust vent of his furnace.

The sheriff’s office said Kathy D. Murphy was also found unresponsive at the residence. She remains in intensive care.

The death toll from the blizzard of ’77 is most commonly reported as 29, though some sources cite fewer. Poloncarz said Monday that this week’s storm was “the worst I’ve ever seen in my life. And I survived the ’77 blizzard.”

The intensity of the Blizzard of ’22 appears to have surpassed that of the Blizzard of ’77, in terms of wind speed, snowfall, and duration of blackout conditions, although the region may recover faster this time. Wind gusts over the weekend reached hurricane force, exceeding 74 mph. The Buffalo airport received more than 4 feet of snow. Blizzard conditions began Friday morning and lasted into some areas of the city Saturday night before the snow band moved south on Christmas Day Sunday.

By contrast, the ’77 Blizzard featured sustained winds of 46 mph with gusts up to 69 mph and 13 hours of whiteout conditions, according to a 2017 report. buffalo news flashback history. The actual snow total was only a foot, according to the story, but the iconic – or infamous – snowdrifts of ’77 were the result of snow accumulating on the ground and on a frozen Lake Erie and blowing across the region. . The lake froze early that year, in December, and the snowfall totals for December and January were unusually high. When strong winds blew all that snow across western New York, the snowdrifts were said to be as tall as second-story windows and power lines.

“I would be surprised if we had another storm to compare to the blizzard of ’77 in my lifetime, my children’s lifetime, or even their children’s lifetime,” a National Weather Service meteorologist told the Buffalo News for their story. Five years ago. He called it a weather event that occurs once every 200 years.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, Travel bans were reduced to travel advisories. throughout Erie County, except for the city of Buffalo, which was among the hardest hit and the slowest to dig. Grocery stores reopened Tuesday after being closed since Friday, and some public transport services resumed. The airport is closed until Wednesday morning.