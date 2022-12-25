Blizzard claims dozens of lives as the US is gripped by freezing temperatures

The storm’s severity was remarkable, even for a region well accustomed to harsh winter weather. Loading Christina Klaffka, a 39-year-old North Buffalo resident, watched the shingles blow from her neighbor’s house and listened to her windows rattling from “hurricane-like winds.” She and her entire neighborhood went without power Saturday night and were still without electricity Sunday morning. “My TV kept flickering while trying to watch the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears game. I lost power shortly after the third quarter,” she said. John Burns, 58, a retiree in North Buffalo, said he and his family were trapped in their home for 36 hours due to the storm and extreme cold that he called “mean and nasty.”

“No one was outside. No one was even walking their dogs,” he said. “For two days there was nothing wrong.” Snowfall totals were hard to estimate, he added, because of fierce winds that reduced buildup between houses, but piled up in a nearly 7-foot drift “in front of my garage.” New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Sunday that the Biden administration had agreed to support its request for a federal disaster declaration. About 200 National Guard troops were mobilized in western New York to provide assistance to police and fire personnel, conduct welfare checks and deliver supplies to shelters, Hochul said. The storm moved east on Sunday after the height of the power outage late last week left as many as 1.5 million customers without power and thousands of commercial flights canceled during the busy holiday season.

More than 150,000 U.S. homes and businesses were without power on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us, a sharp drop from the 1.8 million that were without power early Saturday. In Buffalo, 16 percent of residents had no electricity on Sunday, officials said. Canada also lost power to at least 140,000 utilities, mostly in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, hit hard by the same weather system that snowballed western New York. More than 1,700 flights in the United States have been canceled as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Although temperatures on Christmas Day began to recover from near-zero (Farenheit) values ​​that were widespread on Saturday, they remained well below average in the central and eastern United States, and below freezing as far as the Gulf Coast, National Weather Service (National Weather Service). NWS) said meteorologist Rich Otto. Nearly four feet of snow had fallen at the Buffalo airport on Sunday, the weather service said. South of Buffalo, whiteout conditions persisted Sunday afternoon, with snow falling at a rate of 2-3 inches (5-7 cm) per hour.