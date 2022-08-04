Blinken warns China not to use Pelosi’s Taiwan trip as an excuse for ‘aggressive military action’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to de-escalate tensions after President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, calling on China for trying to “cause a crisis.”

Speaking at the ASEAN-US ministerial meeting in Cambodia, the secretary said: “We remain committed to our One China policy, guided by our commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act, communiqués. … And I want to emphasize: nothing has changed in our position and I sincerely hope that Beijing will not create a crisis or look for a pretext to step up its aggressive military action.’

“Many countries around the world believe that escalation serves no one and could have unintended consequences that serve no one’s interests, including ASEAN members and China,” said Blinken.

Blinken confirmed that the Biden administration had reached out to Beijing to urge them not to escalate the situation, but warned the CCP of breaching it.

(LR) Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi shake hands in the “ASEAN way” for a group photo

“Maintaining stability across the strait is in the interest of all countries in the region, including all our colleagues in ASEAN.”

“The United States continues to have an abiding interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, especially by force,” Blinken added.

Blinken’s comments came just as the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command announced that several of their missiles had been fired into the sea off eastern Taiwan. They boasted that all the missiles had hit their targets.

Meanwhile, officials of the Biden administration told Bloomberg that the White House was outraged by Pelosi’s unannounced visit to Taiwan, despite President Biden’s public warning.

“The military doesn’t think it’s a good idea right now,” Biden had said as rumors of the trip circulated.

They said senior members of the National Security Council and State Department officials tried to dissuade her from the visit, but she refused to call off the trip that infuriated Beijing.

Officials said they were furious that the speaker, who has long been a vocal supporter of Taiwan, would use the trip to crown her career at a time of such fraught tensions.

Pelosi is the first House speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in the 1990s. While she will likely keep her seat in the San Francisco House, Republicans seemed poised to take over the House.

Pelosi declined to confirm the trip before her departure and was reportedly dissatisfied with the Biden administration after it was leaked, believing they were responsible for sharing information with the press.

The speaker kept quiet about Taiwan in public comments during the next leg of her South Korea trip. After she arrived, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol refused to meet with the speaker and was instead seen attending a play and dinner with actors. Instead, the couple had a 40-minute phone call.

Pelosi will now visit the heavily fortified DMZ where North and South Korean forces face each other after agreeing to support Seoul’s efforts to denuclearize Pyongyang.

Pelosi and South Korea National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo reached an agreement on Thursday to achieve “practical denuclearization and peace” after expressing concerns that “North Korea’s threat level is increasing.”

The alliance between the two nations comes as North Korea issued a stark warning that it would “never tolerate” criticism from the United States of its nuclear program.

The pariah state called Washington the “pivot of nuclear proliferation” and said it would not allow any encroachments on its sovereign rights.

Pelosi is said to be the top US official to visit the inter-Korean ceasefire village of Panmunjom since then-President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there in 2019.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi to leave parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday

Pelosi Walks Alongside Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center left, and South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo, center right, inspect a guard of honor as she arrives at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday

“Both sides have expressed concern about the dire situation in which North Korea’s threat level is increasing,” Kim said, reading a joint press statement after the meeting earlier today.

Even North Korea perceived Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a threat, with the State Department saying “the current situation clearly demonstrates the brutal US meddling in other countries’ internal affairs.”

North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year, and international experts believe it is preparing its seventh nuclear test, the first since 2017.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country was ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any US military clash.

South Korea and the DMZ between the north and south is the fourth stop in Pelosi’s Asia tour, after Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Pelosi will fly to Japan later on Thursday for the final leg of her Asia trip.