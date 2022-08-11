Blinken urges Rwanda and Congo to end support for warring militias

KIGALI, Rwanda – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said on Thursday that he had urged leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to end their support for militias in eastern Congo, and warned that continuing support for the groups would increase stability in the entire Great Lakes region of Africa.

“Whoever it is, whoever it is, that support must stop,” Mr Blinken said at a press conference in Rwanda’s capital Kigali. “It is a matter of principle that applies equally. It’s not a matter of weighing one group against another.”

US and Rwandan officials estimate that more than 130 armed groups operate in eastern Congo, which has become a battleground for militias that maimed and killed while taking advantage of the billions of dollars in minerals smuggled out of the resource-rich region. Many of the groups receive weapons and financial support from the Congolese government or other African countries.