Blinken Resists Push to Label Russia a Terrorist State

WASHINGTON — The US Senate unanimously backs it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is doing this, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian parliament.

But State Secretary Antony J. Blinken is not so sure.

For weeks, pressure has mounted on Mr Blinken to formally declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, a label currently reserved for North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Iran. But despite the emotional appeal, Mr. Blinking against a move that could force him to impose sanctions on US allies doing business with Russia, which could erase any remaining traces of diplomacy between Washington and Moscow.

Amid outrage over Russia’s brutal military campaign in Ukraine, the US Senate unanimously passed a non-binding resolution on Wednesday calling on Mr Blinken to designate Russia as a sponsor of terrorism for its attacks in Ukraine, as well as in Chechnya, Georgia and Syria. “in the deaths of countless innocent men, women and children.”