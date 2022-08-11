Blinken raises concerns on rights in Rwanda during talks with Kagame

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he expressed “serious concerns” about human rights during talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

In particular, he said he raised the case of “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina, a fierce Kagame critic who was sentenced last year to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges.

Blinken is in Rwanda on the final stop of a three-country trip across Africa, while Washington is looking to counterbalance a Kremlin charm offensive following a July trip to the continent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“As I have told President Kagame, we believe that people in every country should be able to express their views without fear of intimidation, imprisonment, violence or other forms of repression,” Blinken said at a joint press conference with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta. .

Blinken also said he “underlined our concern about the lack of due process guarantees to (Rusesabagina)”.

In May, the US State Department said Rusesabagina, who is permanently resident in the US, had been “improperly detained” by Kigali.

Rusesabagina, then a Kigali hotel manager, is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide. His actions inspired the Hollywood movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’.

The 68-year-old has been behind bars for more than 700 days since his arrest in August 2020 when a plane he believed was bound for Burundi landed instead in Kigali.

In a statement coinciding with Blinken’s visit, Rusesabagina’s family said his health was deteriorating, with a weak left arm and facial paralysis suggesting he had suffered one or more strokes.

“We trust that if the relationship between the US and Rwanda is strong enough to merit financial and reliable cooperation, it will also be strong enough to press for our father’s release on humanitarian grounds,” the statement said.

‘endangers regional stability’

Meanwhile, Blinken said he also discussed “credible reports” with Kagame that Rwanda continues to support the rebel group M23 and has its own troops in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, claims repeatedly denied by Kigali.

“Any aid or cooperation with an armed group in eastern DRC endangers local communities and regional stability and each country in the region must respect the territorial integrity of the others,” he added.

An unpublished independent investigation for the UN, seen by AFP last week, said Rwandan troops had attacked soldiers in the DRC and aided M23 rebels, a mostly Tutsi-Congolese rebel group.

The M23 has conquered large swaths of territory in eastern DRC in recent months, fueling tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa.

Ties between the two nations have been tense since the mass arrival in eastern DRC of Rwandan Hutus accused of massacring Tutsis during the 1994 genocide, although there was a thaw after DRC President Felix Tshisekedi took office in 2019. .

In a statement released Monday, Human Rights Watch called on Blinken to “urgently signal that there will be consequences for the government’s repression and abuses in Rwanda and beyond its borders”.

“Failing to address Rwanda’s abysmal human rights record has encouraged its officials to continue committing abuse even beyond its borders,” said Lewis Mudge, HRW Director of Central Africa.

The human rights watchdog urged Blinken to “denounce systematic human rights violations, including crackdowns on opponents and civil society, both within and across Rwanda’s borders.”

Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire echoed HRW’s calls and told AFP that Blinken should raise the issue of journalists and politicians she believes are in prison for challenging Kagame’s government.

“Blinken must ask our government to open up political space to anyone who wants to be active in politics,” said Ingabire, who spent six years in prison on terrorism charges.

