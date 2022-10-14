Blink-182 shares video for Edging, the band’s first new song in TEN YEARS after Tom DeLonge returns

Blink-182 kicked off its reunion with original member Tom DeLonge by releasing its first new song in ten years.

The band, now consisting of bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist and vocalist DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, released their new single on Friday titled edging, along with an accompanying video.

The energetic clip shows the three pop punk rockers going wild at a carnival surrounded by people in bunny costumes, before it gets surprisingly gory.

They’re back! Blink-182 released Edging Friday, the first new song in ten years featuring returning original member Tom DeLonge. A video has also been released with the single

After an opening drum fill from Travis, DeLonge takes the spotlight to highlight his return to the fold.

“I ain’t that cool, a little f***ed in the head / They’ll hang me soon when I get back from the dead,” he sings, with the line “back from the dead” possibly referring to his return to the band after a seven-year absence.

He adds that he’s a “punk rock kid” and goes back to the band’s roots.

The video for the song – written by all three members – opens in a striped circus tent, with people in bunny costumes sitting in a circle around the rockers.

Strange: The video for the song – which was written by all three members – starts in a striped circus tent, with people in bunny costumes sitting in a circle around the rockers

Taking Charge: DeLonge takes the spotlight to highlight his return to the herd. “I ain’t that cool, a little f***ed in the head / They’ll hang me soon when I get back from the dead,” he sings, possibly referring to his return to the band after a seven-year hiatus.

Creepy: But the action quickly moves outside to the carnival as the trio plays as the giant bunnies dance eerily around them

But the action quickly moves outside to the carnival as the trio plays as the giant bunnies dance eerily around them.

Then the band members all look bored as they ride a Ferris wheel, each accompanied by someone in a white bunny suit.

DeLonge suddenly turns violent when he throws a knife at one of the people in bunny suits, only for them to jump sideways as Travis catches the knife between his teeth.

Seconds later, the returned rocker kisses the rabbit next to him on the Ferris wheel.

Strange Friends: Then the band members are all seen bored riding a Ferris wheel, each accompanied by someone in a white bunny suit

First Bleed: DeLonge suddenly turns violent when he throws a knife at one of the people in bunny suits

Missed: But they jump sideways as Travis catches the knife between his teeth

Changed his mind: Seconds later, the returned rocker kisses the rabbit next to him on the Ferris wheel

While the band’s biggest hits were mainly sung by DeLonge or Hoppus, their new song makes the group work together more fluidly, with both singers taking turns taking over the lead vocals.

Hoppus looks as strong as ever in the video, which followed his cancer fears and successful treatments last year.

The bassist, now in remission, wore pale gray hair instead of his previous dark hair, but otherwise he looked barely any older than he was in his prime.

Variety: While the band’s biggest hits were primarily sung by DeLonge or Hoppus, their new song finds the group working together more fluidly, with both singers taking turns taking over lead vocals

Feeling good: Hoppus looks as strong as ever in the video, which followed his cancer fears and successful treatments last year

Although the carnival the band plays in seems harmless at first, a giant grimacing jester’s head with glowing red eyes begins to spew streams of fire from his mouth, suggesting something is wrong.

Then one of the rabbits throws the bird at the group, causing a chain of bloodshed.

DeLonge throws another knife, but this time hits one of the bunnies, killing it in a splash of CGI blood.

Barker and Hoppus follow suit, throwing knives and slaughtering the rabbits until there is a pile of blood-covered bodies.

Uh oh: Although the carnival the band plays in may seem harmless at first, a giant grimacing jester’s head with glowing red eyes begins to spew streams of fire from his mouth, suggesting something is wrong.

A strong reaction: then one of the rabbits throws the bird at the group, causing a chain of bloodshed. DeLonge throws a knife again, but this time it hits one of the bunnies and kills it in a splash of CGI blood

Going Crazy: Barker and Hoppus Follow Their Lead, Throwing Knives and Slaughtering the Rabbits

Slaughtered: They were left in a blood heap on the fairground

While Hoppus was away, focusing on his band Angels & Airwaves and his interest in UFOs, Alkaline Trio member Matt Skiba filled in.

That group lineup released two albums while DeLonge focused on his solo activities.

The trio kicks off a new tour on March 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico, touring South America with stops in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

The US and Canadian legs of the tour begin May 4, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and conclude in Nashville, Tennessee in July.

The Europe portion of the tour kicks off on September 2, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, and ends on October 15, in Manchester, England.

The band has one tour stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 21, 2022, for the When We Were Young Festival.

The final leg of their tour begins on February 9, 2024 in Australia and ends on February 26, 2024 in New Zealand.

The group is reportedly planning to follow up their lead single with a new album, although a release date has not yet been announced.

Back Again: While Hoppus was away, focusing on his band Angels & Airwaves and his interest in UFOs, Alkaline Trio member Matt Skiba filled in. That group lineup released two albums while DeLonge focused on his solo activities