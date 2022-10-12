Blink-182 announces new worldwide tour and new music

Blink-182 has announced that they are reuniting for a worldwide tour.

The rock band – consisting of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus – announced the news on their social media on Tuesday.

In addition to the tour announcement, Blink-182 is releasing a new song on Friday called Edging.

Their reunion comes seven years after Tom left the group due to his desire to creatively change direction and focus more on his home life as well.

The video announcing the tour featured a very spirited innuendo before revealing news of the worldwide tour.

It ranged from actors teasing the news to Travis, Tom and Mark staring at the camera.

The tour begins on March 11, 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico and travels through South America, with stops in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

The US and Canadian portion of the tour begins May 4, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota and ends in Nashville in July.

The Europe portion of the tour will begin in Glasgow on September 2, 2023 and end in Manchester on October 15.

The band has one tour stop in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 21, 2022 for the When We Were Young Festival.

The final leg of their tour begins on February 9, 2024 in Australia and ends on February 26, 2024 in New Zealand.

The band’s new song Edging will be out Friday, with a new album on an unknown date.

They captioned the Instagram video announcement with, “We’re coming. Tour is coming. Albums are coming. Tom is coming. Ticket sales Monday.’

Studio time: Barker was seen heading to the Los Angeles studio after the tour news, wearing a maroon bomber jacket

The band formed in August 1992 in Poway, California and became a huge success with the release of their third album, Enema of the State in 1999, which featured the songs What’s My Age Again? as well as All The Small Things and Adam’s Song.

The band began to drift apart in 2002, but regrouped the following year, but that was short-lived.

Tom left the group in 2005 as he concentrated on his solo project, Angels & Airwaves, while Travis and Mark moved on without him.

Beginnings: The band formed in August 1992 in Poway, California and became a huge success with the release of their third album, Enema of the State in 1999, which featured the songs What’s My Age Again? as well as All The Small Things and Adam’s Song; seen on March 15, 1997 in LA

Travis survived a plane crash in 2008 that killed four people; he and Adam Goldstein were the only survivors.

After the tragedy, the trio met in the hospital; they eventually reunited and took part in a reunion tour in 2009.

However, the friction between the trio persisted and was characterized as ‘dysfunctional’, with Tom leaving the band for a second time in 2014 and returning the following day.

Band: After the tragedy, the trio met in the hospital; they eventually reunited and took part in a reunion tour in 2009; seen on May 14, 2009 in LA

He left the group again in 2015 and Travis and Mark moved on without him; Matt Skiba joined the band in place of Tom as they produced and toured new music.

In 2021, Mark revealed he had cancer and was being treated in secret for months; he later revealed he was cancer free.

Mark, 50, Travis, 46, and Tom, 46, reunited after being diagnosed with cancer to discuss their issues with each other and his cancer diagnosis.

Fans speculated something was up with the band after their Instagram page was completely wiped out and their website under construction, with the news finally revealed on Tuesday October 11 for a new single, album and worldwide tour with Travis, Mark and Tom on board .

Drama: However, the friction between the trio persisted and was characterized as ‘dysfunctional’ with Tom leaving the band for a second time in 2014 and returning the following day; seen in 2012

