Blink-182 announce Australian tour as they reunite with Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 has announced that they are reuniting for the first time in seven years for a world tour – including dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The American pop punk band, consisting of Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, announced the news on social media on Tuesday.

In addition to the tour announcement, Blink-182 will release a new song on Friday called Edging.

The world tour will arrive in February 2024 in Down Under.

The trio will kick off on February 9 in Perth and then visit Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before heading to Auckland and finishing in Christchurch on February 26.

Rise Against will be their support act for the Australian and New Zealand dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 PM local time.

Presale starts on Wednesday, October 19 at 1 p.m. and ends on Thursday, October 20 at noon.

Blind-182 last toured Down Under in 2013.

At the time, drummer Travis did not join the band because of his fear of flying, which arose from a passenger in a fatal plane crash in 2008.

Brooks Wackerman, of Bad Religion and Tenacious D, filled in the sticks.

The band said in a statement in 2013: “The trip to Australia was planned during our European tour last summer. The band knew the chances of Travis overcoming his fear of flying, which was heightened after the terrible plane crash in 2008, would be a challenge, but we still wanted to play for our fans in Australia.

“The three of us have taken every measure to get us all in top shape. Travis has worked to overcome his fear of flying. Since we now know we have to make the trip without Travis, our friend Brooks Wackerman stepped in.

“We love our fans in Australia so canceling wasn’t an option so we’re still planning to come and play some great shows. Mark, Tom and Travis.”

Their reunion comes seven years after Tom left the group due to his desire to creatively change direction and also focus more on his home life.

Travis appears to have overcome his fear of flying after boarding a private jet for the first time in 13 years and traveling to Mexico with his wife Kourtney Kardashian last year.

The video announcing the world tour contained a very spirited innuendo before revealing the news of the concerts.

It ranged from actors teasing the news to Travis, Tom and Mark staring at the camera.

The band’s new song, Edging, is out Friday, with a new album on an undisclosed date.

They captioned the Instagram video announcement with, “We’re coming. Tour is coming. Albums are coming. Tom is coming. Ticket sales Monday.’

Blink-182 was formed in August 1992 in Poway, California and became a huge success with the release of their third album, Enema of the State in 1999, which featured the songs What’s My Age Again? as well as All The Small Things and Adam’s Song.

The band began to drift apart in 2002, but regrouped the following year, but that was short-lived.

Tom left the group in 2005 as he concentrated on his solo project, Angels & Airwaves, while Travis and Mark moved on without him.

Travis survived a plane crash in 2008 that killed four people; he and Adam Goldstein were the only survivors.

After the tragedy, the trio met in the hospital; they eventually reunited and took part in a reunion tour in 2009.

However, the friction between the trio persisted and was characterized as ‘dysfunctional’, with Tom leaving the band for a second time in 2014 and returning the following day.

He left the group again in 2015 and Travis and Mark moved on without him; Matt Skiba joined the band in place of Tom as they produced and toured new music.

In 2021, Mark revealed he had cancer and was being treated in secret for months; he later revealed he was cancer free.

Mark, 50, Travis, 46, and Tom, 46, reunited after being diagnosed with cancer to discuss their issues with each other and his cancer diagnosis.

Fans speculated something was up with the band after their Instagram page was completely wiped out and their website under construction, with the news finally revealed on Tuesday October 11 for a new single, album and worldwide tour with Travis, Mark and Tom on board .

Blink-182 2024 Australian and New Zealand Tour

With special guest Rise Against

Friday, February 9 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sunday 11 February – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, February 13 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 16 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, February 19 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, February 23 – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Monday 26 February – Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand

The band’s tour kicks off in 2023