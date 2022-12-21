Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li reveals she is expecting a GIRL during an adorable cupcake reveal

Bling Empire star, Kelly Mi Li, announced with an adorable Instagram video on Monday that she was expecting a girl during a tasty cupcake reveal.

The 37-year-old reality star revealed on Instagram earlier last November that she was pregnant with her first child, gushing that both she and her boyfriend were “excited to start this new chapter in our lives.”

The film producer has kept her boyfriend’s identity private, but shared a message in October wishing her, “best friend and life partner,” a “happy birthday.”

Gender Reveal! Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li, 37, announced on Instagram on Monday that she was expecting a baby girl; seen in December in Beverly Hills

So cute: The star shared a clip on her main Instagram page, showing a plate full of cupcakes and topped with both pink and blue glittery onesie embellishments

The TV personality posted a short clip to her main Instagram page, which initially showed a plate of tasty cupcakes with her cute dog, Sophia, resting directly behind it.

The unveiling took place outside, with Kelly voice-over announcing, “It’s time to see if we’re having a boy or a girl.”

The cupcakes were topped with cream frosting and glittery pink and blue onesie decorations. One of the toppers read ‘Girl or boy’.

“We wanted to keep it sweet and simple with just the two of us… and Sophia of course,” she said, referring to her furry friend who was also patiently waiting for the big reveal.

Patiently waiting: The big reveal took place outside, with her cute pup also waiting for the announcement next to the yummy cupcakes

Anticipation: During a voiceover in the clip, Kelly explained, “We wanted to keep it sweet and simple with just the two of us”

The camera then cut to Kelly who began cutting through a cupcake placed on a small, round plate.

After the butter knife split the dessert in half, the Netflix star picked up the pieces, still hiding the colored frosting in the middle.

Shortly after a few seconds had passed, the entrepreneur pulled the cupcake apart to reveal a sugary pink filling. “We’re having a… GIRL!”

Kelly also opened up Entertainment tonight about planning the reveal, saying, “My partner and I wanted to keep the overall reveal super simple and intimate.”

She added, “So we had a picnic at home in our garden with the two of us and our dog, Sophia.”

Drum roll: After cutting a knife through the center of one of the cupcakes, she lifted the dessert, but still hid the inner icing

It is a girl! The movie producer then pulled apart the cupcake, revealing that the inside was filled with pink icing

The star then admitted her initial reaction when she found out if she was having a girl or a boy. “I don’t know if it was the pregnancy hormones, but I cried one of the happy cries when we found out.”

“It will always be a moment I cherish and hold close to my heart. We are so excited to meet our little girl!’ the beauty flocked to the publication.

Last month in November, Kelly announced she was expecting her first child on Instagram, uploading a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test along with an adorable video of her telling her mom she was going to be a grandmother.

“Well, the mystery of why I crave sweets and not just spicy food has finally been solved!” wrote the producer with humor.

“We are so thankful and excited to start this new chapter in our lives,” later adding, “PS If you watch #BlingEmpire you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma!”

During an interview with PeopleKelly admitted that when she and her boyfriend first found out she was pregnant, “it was actually kind of shocking.”

The announcement: Last month in November, Kelly revealed she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, whose identity has been kept private

Becoming a grandmother: The producer also uploaded a short video of her mom reacting to the news of her becoming a grandmother

She added that they had talked about having kids by “the end of the year,” but since finding out she’s expecting baby number one, “…I still feel like it’s so surreal .’

While Kelly has kept the identity of her current boyfriend private, the TV personality recently shared a silhouette of him with a tribute post uploaded in October to celebrate their anniversary.

The two appeared to be enjoying a peaceful vacation by the ocean, holding hands as the sun set on the horizon.

“They say if you meet the right person, you just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until it came into my life,” she wrote.

“I have never felt so supported, loved, fulfilled, and cared for, nor did I know this kind of love was possible. Happy Birthday to my best friend and partner in life.’

More than happy: In October, the star uploaded a silhouette of her boyfriend and chose to keep his identity private