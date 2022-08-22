Blind woman who regained her vision details the moment she saw her husband for the first time

A blind woman who regained her sight after surgery has candidly said she saw her husband for the first time and said he was “more handsome than I could have imagined.”

Sophia Corah, 24, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was just 18 when she started losing her sight. She was diagnosed with keratoconus – a condition in which the cornea cannot maintain its round shape – and was later declared legally blind.

She and her husband, Christian Corah, 25, were college friends when he helped raise money for the life-changing surgery that restored her vision.

Sophia Corah, 24, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was legally blind when she met her husband, Christian Corah, 25, at Adams State University, Colorado

Sophia was just 18 when she started losing her sight in May 2017. She was diagnosed with keratoconus – a condition in which the cornea cannot maintain its round shape

“Seeing Christian for the first time was so overwhelming, but once I calmed down I realized what a cutie he was,” said the physics teacher.

“I had already formed a bond with him that it didn’t matter what he looked like, but it was really nice to get a good look at his face after all this time. He was even more handsome than I could have imagined.’

Sophia started losing her eyesight in May 2017. When she first woke up and couldn’t see, she thought it was an “allergy attack.”

“I was driving to school and realized my eyesight was deteriorating when I couldn’t read the newspaper,” she recalls. “It was so scary, and I think I sobbed for six months. I was afraid I would never see the faces of my future children.’

Sophia’s eyesight deteriorated rapidly and she was registered legally blind just three months later, in August 2017.

After further research into keratoconus, Christian discovered surgery to prevent the cornea from bending out of shape, which would correct Sophia’s vision and help her raise money for it.

In October 2018, Sophia underwent cross-linking treatment with corneal collagen to help prevent the progression of keratoconus and then got contact lenses in her eyes.

“I loved expressing myself through fashion and makeup, and at the time I could barely put on a shirt,” she said. “It was very difficult to adapt, but I was determined to do what I could.”

Sophia attended Adams State University, Colorado, where she studied psychology and met her husband, Christian Corah, 25.

“I couldn’t see what Christian looked like when I met him. With keratoconus, my vision meant I could see about 10 eyes anywhere, so I couldn’t really put it together,” she explained. “To cross the road, I could see the shape of someone’s feet and would follow if I saw them move.”

They clicked right away and became good friends before their relationship grew into something more.

Sophia realized she was in love with him and told him her feelings in October 2020. “He was even more handsome than I could have imagined,” she said when she first saw him.

Christian proposed to Sophia in January 2021, three months after they started dating

“As soon as I met Sophia, I was attracted to her,” says data analyst Christian. “She was such a fighter and she would never use her blindness as an excuse.”

He added: “Sophia is so resilient. She played ping pong with me when she was blind and beat me at billiards.’

Sophia recalled how Christian supported her all the time when she was blind, saying, “He took care of me and made me feel so special.”

After further research into keratoconus, he discovered surgery to prevent the cornea from bending out of shape and correcting Sophia’s vision. He even helped her find a surgeon.

Sophia and Christian married in June 2021 after a five-month engagement

“As soon as I met Sophia, I was attracted to her,” Christian said. ‘She was such a fighter and she would never use her blindness as an excuse’

“The only problem was it cost over $19,000, so I didn’t have much hope because my insurance wouldn’t cover it,” she explained. “But Christian set up a fundraiser for me and collected the money in five weeks.”

In October 2018, Sophia underwent cross-linking treatment with corneal collagen to prevent the progression of keratoconus and then got contact lenses in her eyes.

“My vision started to come back slowly, but it was very gradual as I healed,” she said. “I could start wearing Scleral contact lenses, which meant I could see, but it was very intense and I could only wear them for a few hours at first.”

She regained 20/20 vision in August 2019.

Sophia realized she had feelings for Christian and took the plunge to declare her love to him in October 2020.

Sophia said their journey from friends to partners as she regained her vision brought them closer together

“It was a great trip,” Sophia said. “Christian was there for me through the most difficult times of my life, supporting me and making me feel so special”

“Christian and I had kept in touch after I went home for surgery, and I realized no one else made me feel like he did,” she said. “I decided to travel to him after working up the courage to tell him how I felt.

“Seeing him for the first time was really intense because I could see every detail of his face so clearly,” she explained. ‘But I could see how handsome he was—he had a beautiful smile. I knew I had fallen for him and had to tell him how I felt.

“Fortunately, he felt the same.”

Sophia and Christian started dating right away and he proposed just three months later, in January 2021. They tied the knot in June of that year.

“It’s been a great journey,” she said. “Christian was there for me through the most difficult times of my life, supporting me and making me feel so special.

“It brought us so close together.”