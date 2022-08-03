Blind dog with a ‘seeing-eye’ cat becomes viral sensation, feline guides him by meowing

A blind dog with a ‘seeing-eye’ cat has become a viral sensation – after his owner revealed that her cat leads him around the house by meowing.

Robin Wagner, originally from New York but now living in Vermont, adopted her German Shepherd and Greyhound mix named Blaze in April 2019, but was told by the shelter that he had been born blind in one eye.

By October 2020, he had completely lost his ability to see due to an undisclosed illness – but that didn’t stop the pup from enjoying life to the fullest.

With the help of Robin’s cat, Satin, Blaze can still move, and the two animals’ touching friendship has won the hearts of thousands of people around the world.

With the help of Robin’s house cat, Satin, Blaze can still move, and the animals’ touching friendship has won the hearts of thousands of people around the world.

Robin shared a clip of Satin showing Blaze around making little noises on TikTok and it quickly went viral, garnering over 582,000 views in a matter of days.

“Going blind wasn’t just an adjustment for us, our cat Satin also had to learn to take on this challenge,” she explained in the video.

Robin added that the cat was often “run over” by the dog, so she got louder in an attempt to let him know where she was.

“Over time, we noticed she talked more when he walked by, as if she were saying, ‘Here I am!'” she revealed.

“When Blaze jumped on the bed, she would run out of the bedroom for fear of being stepped on.

“Now she gives a little meow to let him know where she is. As you can see, their relationship has only grown stronger.”

Robin told South West News Service that the cat soon started using her voice to prevent Blaze from hitting walls or furniture.

“Every time he walked up to her, she meowed, and he stopped and straightened himself up again,” she said.

At first, Robin told South West News Service that Blaze struggled to come to terms with the loss of his ability to see, developing a lot of “social anxiety.”

In another TikTok video, Robin recalls finding a photo of Blaze on the Pet Finder website and “knew right away it had to be hers.”

“He was born blind in his right eye and required corrective surgery on his left to preserve vision and prevent glaucoma,” she continued.

“Long story short, the surgery didn’t work and Blaze went completely blind in October 2020.”

She said he became “very anxious and reactive,” but working with “trainers helped him regain his confidence.”

Now she explained on TikTok that he is as happy as can be, especially with the help of his friend Satin.

“He can do everything a normal dog can do, and he even goes out with the pack every week and learns how to make friends,” she added.

As for Satin, who Robin admitted is “not the most affectionate and cuddly cats” with people, her bond with Blaze is as strong as it gets.

“She definitely tells Blaze she loves him, and that’s the most beautiful thing to see,” she told SWNS.