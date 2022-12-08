Blind dog saved from euthanasia thanks to hula hoop halo that helps it move safely

A blind dog was rescued from a puppy farm and euthanized in part thanks to a hula-hoop halo he uses to get around safely.

Beau, a Pomeranian poodle mix, was rescued from a puppy mill in Iowa.

The dog and its siblings would be euthanized because there were too many to find new homes for and not enough demand.

The halo is a tool to help visually impaired dogs move around, check their surroundings for potential obstacles, and determine if it’s safe to head in that direction. It is similar to a face shield worn by football players and is attached to the dog’s collar or harness.

According to a report from SWNS, after being raised by Jennifer Tripucka, 35, Beau was then adopted by Samantha Hillstrom, 37, who fell in love with him through video calls.

Samantha already had a blind dog named Finn and thought Beau would be the perfect companion.

Sadly, Finn died just 36 hours after Beau arrived, and Samantha believes the dog was sent to her by her now deceased dog, the news Agency reports.

“She posted on a Facebook group that she was looking for a halo for her blind foster dog,” Samantha told the agency. “I also had a blind dog. I said I’d be happy to share tips with her on how to care for a blind dog.”

Samantha already had experience rescuing blind dogs.

The two women got to know each other through long conversations on FaceTime.

She held Nelson, now known as Beau and I held Finn and by the end of our conversation I just said, ‘I have to apply for this dog.’

The Pomeranian was just three months old when he moved in with Jennifer in late October 2022 and learned to use his halo.

Jennifer, a business owner from Hoboken, New Jersey, told SWNS, “We took in two of the eight puppies that came.

“They are transported and the puppy mill just drops them off at this transport that the rescue pays for and then they get the dogs.

“The dogs go to a boarding house, and the foster parents go there and take the dogs to the home.”

Above: Beau and his brother Finn. Sadly, Finn died just 36 hours after Beau arrived, and Samantha believes the pooch was sent to her by her now-deceased dog, the news agency reports.

After a month and a half, SWNS reports that on December 1, he moved in with Samantha and Finn at age 13, a Beyond Poodle mix.

Just 36 hours after receiving Beau, Finn died.

Samantha said, “I do believe that Finn brought Beau to me.

“If I had never been Finn’s mother and I had never learned to care for a blind dog and take care of Finn, I would never have been able to take care of Beau.

“It’s a tragic, heartbreaking story and I can’t believe my dog ​​just passed away, but I do believe these things happen the way they should and it’s a wild part of the story.”

Samantha told SWNS that Beau is “amazing” and “very smart” and has started his training.

He learns to recognize Samantha’s assignment, map out the apartment and make sure he knows how to move around effectively.

Samantha explained that becoming a mother to a dog with special needs was life-changing.

“I never intended to adopt one blind dog and I certainly never intended to adopt two blind dogs, but what anyone with a dog will tell you is they find who they want in a family.”