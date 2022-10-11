WhatsNew2Day
Blazers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

Sports
By Merry

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Portland Trail Blazers spend $155,718,144 per win, while the Golden State Warriors spend $100,016,119 per win

Game time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Broadcast information

National television: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Off TV: CARROT SPORTS
Home radio: 95.7 The game
Road Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is up and running, you can follow it here!

