Blazers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Portland Trail Blazers spend $155,718,144 per win, while the Golden State Warriors spend $100,016,119 per win
Game time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Broadcast information
National television: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Off TV: CARROT SPORTS
Home radio: 95.7 The game
Road Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is up and running, you can follow it here!