WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Blazers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center

Game time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (10pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Some notes on Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors aim for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut on Friday
• Starters rest on Tuesday evening
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT22:01

Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Hoops are here
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic » pic.twitter.com/sI40Bumwo29:45 pm

1665540721 379 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Report—
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Damian Lillard (rest) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid disease) are OUT vs. warrior – 21:44

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on GPII’s return to Chase Center: “It will be nice to see him there tonight, I wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and that’s how it works. We are super proud of him.” – 21:41

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I suspect Draymond Green will be re-integrated into the team on Thursday or Saturday. But I’m told he won’t miss opening night. – 9:38 p.m.

1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Doesn’t fit tonight
but still about the buckets pic.twitter.com/n8LMGeuaCw21:24

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

30 seconds of straights by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb21:22

1665540722 158 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Tonight around 18:35 @KNBR for tonight’s Warriors game pic.twitter.com/TVtqEZn1pt21:07

1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Starting tonight at four
JaMychal Green pic.twitter.com/WGlUWp09V621:03

1665540722 97 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Good column here @scottostler on Steve Kerr’s (questionable) response to the Draymond Green punch: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/…8:48 PM

1665364015 711 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Portland Trailblazers @pioneers

Glasses on in Golden State
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/x2WDm9dqg98:40 PM

1665364015 886 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Casey Holdahl @CHold

give chauncey @Damian Lillard the evening off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 20:32

1665235132 504 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Marc J Spears @MarcJ Spears

Damian Lillard rests tonight against Warriors. – 20:31

1665540721 870 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Golden State Warriors @warriors

Locked up early pic.twitter.com/U1vDtFyja020:28

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green will stay clear of the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr declined to provide an updated timeline on Draymond’s return, but said he would discuss it after the game. – 8:21 pm

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

Warriors starters tonight: Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, J Green, James Wiseman – 8:20 p.m.

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

Andre Iguodala has not scrimmed and will not be active on the opening night vs. Lakers on October 18, according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:19 pm

1665540723 460 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Sean Deveney @Sean Deveney

Steve Kerr on @Golden State Warriors André Iguodala; “He won’t be ready for opening night.”
He said he wasn’t scrimming. – 8:19 pm

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play on opening night. – 8:19 pm

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman- 8:18 pm

1665540722 158 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andre Iguodala won’t be ready for opening night, says Steve Kerr. Iguodala still hasn’t scrambled – 8:18 pm

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 pm

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starting tonight against the Blazers:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Usual starters will rest. – 8:18 pm

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Andre Iguodala will not be ready for the first game, Kerr said. – 8:18 pm

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors give Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off against Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a game of rest in the preseason. They scrambled earlier today. – 8:18 pm

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Tonight’s appetizers:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Vets get a night off. – 8:17 pm

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson will not be playing tonight.
He made a scrimmage earlier today and Steve Kerr says he is hopeful that Thompson will play in their final preseason game on Friday. – 8:16 PM

1665426787 353 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson scrambled earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful that he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs. Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Klay won’t be playing tonight. He did a little scrimmage today with the aim of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM

1665540722 158 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson did some scrimming today.
He is not available tonight. The hope is that he will play in the last game of the Warriors’ preseason on Friday. 8:16 PM

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steve Kerr said he will talk about Draymond Green’s return timeline after the game. – 8:16 PM

Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
Monte Poole @MontePoolNBCS

No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. nuggets – 8:16 PM

LeBron James is out against Warriors
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Steve said he will talk to us more about Draymond after the game tonight. – 8:15 pm

1665540721 352 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Madeline Kenney @madkenney

No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopes he will play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage today, Kerr said. – 8:15 pm

1665426787 193 Jeanie Buss says she made final decision to trade for
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors hope Klay Thompson will play Friday, says Steve Kerr. – 8:15 pm

1665364015 711 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Portland Trailblazers @pioneers

Lil pregame photoshoot in the lobby pic.twitter.com/xCoXWws6hO20:04

1665540723 918 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540723 476 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540724 221 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665540724 525 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Hawks vs Bucks Start time where to watch whats the
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s preseason game between the Warriors and Trail Blazers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors…19:37

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

In case you missed this quote from Chauncey Billups in my Kings-Blazers story: “I think it was the physicality on both sides that hurt us. Defensively, they were quite physical. Offensively they were very physical. They just attacked our boys.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…19:23

1665540723 0 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Former warrior Gary Payton II is the first player on the field to be shot approximately three hours before Warriors v. Trail Blazers. – 6:50 pm

Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I log in for jokes to see another GSW vs. Grizz Twitter battle to see pic.twitter.com/0NHAaWAN6a6:15 pm

1665540725 484 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Today’s story is on it. Injuries have determined the nets in recent years. Opening night is about a week away and the status of the likes of Joe Harris and Seth Curry remains uncertain. About the current injury report: theathletic.com/3681198/2022/1…5:50 p.m.

1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I’ll let it drive me through.”
Klay Thompson says: @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how it doesn’t motivate him to make the NBA’s Top 75
Heard @Golden State Warriors Seasonal example NOW
pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X5:11 p.m.

1665245689 409 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Sean Cunningham @Sean Cunningham

Kings C Domantas Sabonis on the chemistry that builds in Sacramento, the excellent ball movement seen early in the preseason and his villainous dunk in the Trail Blazers victory.
FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/FaahY3nrtq16:34

1665540725 146 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Jordan Poole’s rookie extension
The expected and why waiting until the next low season is not favorable for Golden St.
NBA today youtube.be/xRG2G8B0pIA through @YouTube4.25 pm

1665540722 158 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Luka Doncic is a great young talent. Outlets that continue to rank him for Steph Curry still makes no sense pic.twitter.com/43gSAKNSWA4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON

1665540726 227 Blazers vs Warriors Play by play highlights and reactions
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More