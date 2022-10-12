Blazers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (10pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Some notes on Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:
• Warriors aim for Klay Thompson’s preseason debut on Friday
• Starters rest on Tuesday evening
• Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play in season opener
pic.twitter.com/GZIQsKwWhT – 22:01
Hoops are here
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic » pic.twitter.com/sI40Bumwo2 – 9:45 pm
Blazers Injury Report—
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery), Damian Lillard (rest) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid disease) are OUT vs. warrior – 21:44
Steve Kerr on GPII’s return to Chase Center: “It will be nice to see him there tonight, I wish he was on our side, but this is the NBA and that’s how it works. We are super proud of him.” – 21:41
I suspect Draymond Green will be re-integrated into the team on Thursday or Saturday. But I’m told he won’t miss opening night. – 9:38 p.m.
Doesn’t fit tonight
but still about the buckets pic.twitter.com/n8LMGeuaCw – 21:24
30 seconds of straights by Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/4yxbZYSrXb – 21:22
Tonight around 18:35 @KNBR for tonight’s Warriors game pic.twitter.com/TVtqEZn1pt – 21:07
Starting tonight at four
JaMychal Green pic.twitter.com/WGlUWp09V6 – 21:03
Good column here @scottostler on Steve Kerr’s (questionable) response to the Draymond Green punch: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 8:48 PM
Glasses on in Golden State
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/x2WDm9dqg9 – 8:40 PM
give chauncey @Damian Lillard the evening off. @Keon Johnson will start in his place along with @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 20:32
Draymond Green will stay clear of the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr declined to provide an updated timeline on Draymond’s return, but said he would discuss it after the game. – 8:21 pm
Warriors starters tonight: Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, J Green, James Wiseman – 8:20 p.m.
Andre Iguodala has not scrimmed and will not be active on the opening night vs. Lakers on October 18, according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 8:19 pm
Steve Kerr on @Golden State Warriors André Iguodala; “He won’t be ready for opening night.”
He said he wasn’t scrimming. – 8:19 pm
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala won’t be ready to play on opening night. – 8:19 pm
Warriors starters tonight vs Blazers
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman- 8:18 pm
Andre Iguodala won’t be ready for opening night, says Steve Kerr. Iguodala still hasn’t scrambled – 8:18 pm
Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will all rest tonight.
Donte DiVincenzo, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman will start. – 8:18 pm
Warriors starting tonight against the Blazers:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Usual starters will rest. – 8:18 pm
Andre Iguodala will not be ready for the first game, Kerr said. – 8:18 pm
Warriors give Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney the night off against Blazers. Steve Kerr likes to give his vets a game of rest in the preseason. They scrambled earlier today. – 8:18 pm
Tonight’s appetizers:
Donte DiVincenzo
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green
James Wiseman
Vets get a night off. – 8:17 pm
Klay Thompson will not be playing tonight.
He made a scrimmage earlier today and Steve Kerr says he is hopeful that Thompson will play in their final preseason game on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson scrambled earlier today. The Warriors are hopeful that he will make his preseason debut on Friday and be ready for the season opener vs. Lakers next week. – 8:16 PM
Klay won’t be playing tonight. He did a little scrimmage today with the aim of playing on Friday. – 8:16 PM
Klay Thompson did some scrimming today.
He is not available tonight. The hope is that he will play in the last game of the Warriors’ preseason on Friday. 8:16 PM
Steve Kerr said he will talk about Draymond Green’s return timeline after the game. – 8:16 PM
No Klay Thompson for Warriors tonight, per Steve Kerr. Maybe Friday vs. nuggets – 8:16 PM
Steve said he will talk to us more about Draymond after the game tonight. – 8:15 pm
No Klay Thompson tonight. Warriors hopes he will play tomorrow. He got some scrimmage today, Kerr said. – 8:15 pm
Lil pregame photoshoot in the lobby pic.twitter.com/xCoXWws6hO – 20:04
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s preseason game between the Warriors and Trail Blazers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 19:37
In case you missed this quote from Chauncey Billups in my Kings-Blazers story: “I think it was the physicality on both sides that hurt us. Defensively, they were quite physical. Offensively they were very physical. They just attacked our boys.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 19:23
Former warrior Gary Payton II is the first player on the field to be shot approximately three hours before Warriors v. Trail Blazers. – 6:50 pm
I log in for jokes to see another GSW vs. Grizz Twitter battle to see pic.twitter.com/0NHAaWAN6a – 6:15 pm
Today’s story is on it. Injuries have determined the nets in recent years. Opening night is about a week away and the status of the likes of Joe Harris and Seth Curry remains uncertain. About the current injury report: theathletic.com/3681198/2022/1… – 5:50 p.m.
“I’ll let it drive me through.”
Klay Thompson says: @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how it doesn’t motivate him to make the NBA’s Top 75
Heard @Golden State Warriors Seasonal example NOW
pic.twitter.com/ykUo45b86X – 5:11 p.m.
Kings C Domantas Sabonis on the chemistry that builds in Sacramento, the excellent ball movement seen early in the preseason and his villainous dunk in the Trail Blazers victory.
FULL VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/FaahY3nrtq – 16:34
Jordan Poole’s rookie extension
The expected and why waiting until the next low season is not favorable for Golden St.
NBA today youtube.be/xRG2G8B0pIA through @YouTube – 4.25 pm
Luka Doncic is a great young talent. Outlets that continue to rank him for Steph Curry still makes no sense pic.twitter.com/43gSAKNSWA – 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON