WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Blazers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) play against the Sacramento Kings (0-0) at Golden 1 Center

Playtime: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (9pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Malik Monk shows fans love and autographs for his first home game as a Sacramento King. pic.twitter.com/4q6J0mhv9S8:56 pm

1665245690 254 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Nice to see how the relationships between players and coaches develop during the camp/season. De’Aaron Fox and Luke Loucks watch movie pregame while Domantas Sabonis and Doug Christie go to work on the field. pic.twitter.com/6PcjJ274pR8:53 PM

Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s starting lineup 1665246303 957 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions  

@De’Aaron Fox  
@Kevin Huerter  
@Harrison Barnes
@KZ Okpala
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/MPBCj3J2M08:52 PM

1665364015 152 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
1665364015 886 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Casey Holdahl @CHold

Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid illness) are OUT for tonight’s game in Sacramento – 8:49 PM

1665245690 254 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Glad KZ Okpala is getting a fresh start. Even if I think it should be Keegan’s place, I’d like to see a larger sample size. – 8:49 PM

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Appetizers for @Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – KZ Okpala
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:45 pm

1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Sacramento Kings Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Head Coach Mike Brown, Keegan Murray and more!

@Sacramento Kings | @NBA pic.twitter.com/AkrT0DMOwI8:40 PM

1665364015 346 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
1665245689 735 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
James Ham @James_HamNBA

Official starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – KZ Okpala
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:35 pm

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox rocks some leopard print Converse for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Z1aVCxaG6x8:10 p.m.

1665364016 778 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

home game day
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UIzwnkUy5J20:04

1665364016 527 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
1665364016 50 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
1665364016 928 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Fox and the Ox: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/0FQieqqvx119:58

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Domantas Saboni works with Doug Christie on those passing skills. pic.twitter.com/2XTMCFvtn319:56

1665364016 274 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Sean Highkin @highly intelligent

Story free and unlocked on @RoseGardenReprt Josh Hart tear down and win the starting small forward lane rosegardenreport.com/p/josh-hart-wi…7:45 pm

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kevin Huerter and Alex Len have broken loose for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/WCpt4w7kiA19:44

1665364015 886 Blazers vs Kings Play by play highlights and reactions
Casey Holdahl @CHold

Chauncey Billups confirms @Aaron J. Fentress ‘report that’ @Josh Hart will start small tonight and once the regular season starts – 19:42

1665245689 735 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
James Ham @James_HamNBA

Richaun Holmes (non-covid/stomach condition) will not be playing for the Kings tonight. – 19:39

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guards Malik Monk and Terence Davis getting some shots before tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/FnL5Hv6MDw7:33 pm

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown: “Probably (pre-season) game four we’ll try to get a little closer to what we’re going to do rotationally. Tonight our starters will play into the second half.” – 19:21

1665245689 885 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
Jason Anderson@JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says KZ Okpala will start again tonight at power forward against the Trail Blazers. Lineup will likely be:
PG De’Aaron Fox
SG Kevin Huerter
SF Harrison Barnes
PF KZ Okpala
C Domantas Sabonis – 19:16

1665245689 735 Mike Brown on Warriors Thats their problem
James Ham@James_HamNBA

KZ Okpala will start again tonight for Sacramento. It sounds like Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala and Sabonis are the starting group. – 19:13

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More