Blazers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) play against the Sacramento Kings (0-0) at Golden 1 Center
Playtime: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (9pm ET)
Malik Monk shows fans love and autographs for his first home game as a Sacramento King. pic.twitter.com/4q6J0mhv9S – 8:56 pm
Nice to see how the relationships between players and coaches develop during the camp/season. De’Aaron Fox and Luke Loucks watch movie pregame while Domantas Sabonis and Doug Christie go to work on the field. pic.twitter.com/6PcjJ274pR – 8:53 PM
Tonight’s starting lineup
@De’Aaron Fox
@Kevin Huerter
@Harrison Barnes
@KZ Okpala
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/MPBCj3J2M0 – 8:52 PM
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid illness) are OUT for tonight’s game in Sacramento – 8:49 PM
Glad KZ Okpala is getting a fresh start. Even if I think it should be Keegan’s place, I’d like to see a larger sample size. – 8:49 PM
The Sacramento Kings Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Head Coach Mike Brown, Keegan Murray and more!
@Sacramento Kings | @NBA pic.twitter.com/AkrT0DMOwI – 8:40 PM
Always show love @Damian Lillard
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jtBquwokds – 8:15 pm
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox rocks some leopard print Converse for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Z1aVCxaG6x – 8:10 p.m.
home game day
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UIzwnkUy5J – 20:04
Fox and the Ox: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/0FQieqqvx1 – 19:58
Domantas Saboni works with Doug Christie on those passing skills. pic.twitter.com/2XTMCFvtn3 – 19:56
Story free and unlocked on @RoseGardenReprt Josh Hart tear down and win the starting small forward lane rosegardenreport.com/p/josh-hart-wi… – 7:45 pm
Kevin Huerter and Alex Len have broken loose for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/WCpt4w7kiA– 19:44
Chauncey Billups confirms @Aaron J. Fentress ‘report that’ @Josh Hart will start small tonight and once the regular season starts – 19:42
Richaun Holmes (non-covid/stomach condition) will not be playing for the Kings tonight. – 19:39
Kings guards Malik Monk and Terence Davis getting some shots before tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/FnL5Hv6MDw – 7:33 pm
Kings coach Mike Brown: “Probably (pre-season) game four we’ll try to get a little closer to what we’re going to do rotationally. Tonight our starters will play into the second half.” – 19:21
KZ Okpala will start again tonight for Sacramento. It sounds like Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala and Sabonis are the starting group. – 19:13