Blaze engulfs 42-floor skyscraper in China: People fleeing as burning debris falls around them 

A fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, with authorities saying no victims had yet been found.

A video shared on social media appeared to show dozens of people fleeing the building as burning debris fell from the upper floors.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the fire broke out in a 42-storey building that housed an office of the state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom.

“Thick smoke was billowing from the grounds and dozens of floors were burning fiercely,” CCTV reported.

The provincial fire brigade later said in a message on social media that ‘at the moment the fire has been extinguished and we have not yet discovered any victims’.

A first photo released by CCTV showed orange flames scorching through the building in a built-up area in the city as black smoke billowed into the air.

An image later shared on social media appeared to show the flames had been extinguished as emergency services sprayed jets of water onto the charred facade.

China Telecom said in a statement on social media: “Today around 4:30 PM, the fire in our communication tower No. 2 in Changsha was extinguished.

“No casualties have yet been discovered and communication has not been cut off.”

Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, has about 10 million inhabitants.

The 218-meter (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road, according to CCTV.

Deadly fires are common in China, where lax enforcement of building codes and rampant unauthorized construction can make it difficult for people to escape burning buildings.

In July last year, a fire at a warehouse in northeastern Jilin province killed at least 15 people and injured at least 25, according to state media reports.

The month before, 18 people – mostly children – were killed at a martial arts school in central Henan province, sparking a stir over fire safety standards.

A further two dozen people died in a few fires in Beijing’s migrant neighborhoods in 2017, while 58 people were killed when a massive fire swept through a 28-storey residential block in Shanghai in 2010.