Blasts ring out as fires rage in Berlin forest

A massive fire broke out on Thursday in a popular West Berlin forest next to a police ammunition depot, sending plumes of smoke into the air and causing intermittent explosions.

The military sent a tank aimed at evacuating ammunition to the affected storage site, as well as remote-controlled demining robots, while drones circled the air to help assess the emergency.

The situation is “extremely extraordinary with ammunition,” said Berlin fire service spokesman Thomas Kirstein, adding that it was “under control and there was no danger to Berliners.”

However, the fire would continue for some time, he said.

Firefighters called to the site in the middle of the night were confronted with intermittent blasts that sent debris flying and hampered their work.

They have so far been able to address only two of the four hotspots in the affected 15,000-square-meter (161,500-square-foot) area, while explosions in the ammunition storage still shook the area.

No one was injured in the fires, which took place on a day when another heat wave would envelop Germany.

Officials have built a safety cordon to allow firefighters to work about a kilometer from the ammunition storage zone.

The shop contains ammunition discovered by the police, as well as unexploded ordnance from World War II that are regularly excavated during construction work.

Police say they are investigating what started the fire.

Authorities called on the public to avoid the forest, popular with locals and tourists alike, as several regional rail lines have been shut down.

But authorities said no fire fighting helicopters were available, as they were already being used to tame forest fires in East Germany.

Heat wave

The German capital is rarely affected by wildfires, although with 29,000 hectares of forest it is one of the greenest cities in the world.

Brandenburg, the region around Berlin and parts of East Germany have been battling forest fires for days.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and intense, increasing the risk of fires.

Temperatures in parts of Germany are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday. In Berlin, they are predicted to reach 38C.

After a sweltering Thursday, severe thunderstorms from the west will enter the country on Friday, according to the German weather service.

A cold front is forecast to cause temperatures in western Germany to drop more than 10 degrees overnight and drop to around 20-25 degrees on Friday.

