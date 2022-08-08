Blaseball: birthing hope through chaos

Disaster.

We had been so arrogant – we wanted to hate the god himself. So we took the snacks, the so-called “gifts,” and offered them to our dead — 100 million tributes in all.

How could we have known that he would return with his progeny to crush our champions? That it would kidnap our beloved players and force it against us? This was the most public and degrading of all punishments.

This was Blaseball.

In October 2020, when Internet League Blaseball Season 9 ended, I was reeling. I had just seen a giant peanut god (THE PAINT) summon a team of peanuts – and players trapped in peanut shells (THE PODS) – and punch the collective fandom in the face. We were currently experiencing one of the most destabilizing events in modern history, but apparently this one was the new hot thing on the internet. Why? Why would anyone want to subject themselves to this chaos?

“Chaos” is the best word to describe Blaseball. ostensibly, Blaseball is just baseball league simulator and barebones simulator. Like traditional sports competitions, Blaseball is split into seasons, each played over 99 “days” (real-world hours) over a real-time workweek, Monday to Friday. Every weekend in the postseason, the best performing teams compete for the season title and elections are held. (More on that later.) This all happens on the Blaseball website, where only text and icons with clear simplicity describe everything that happens in the League, and fans can bet fictitious money in the world on the results of matches. As with real sports apps, fans watch in anticipation as the simulator steadily produces play-by-play descriptions of each match in real time, things like “Gia Holbrook hit a ground for Beck Whitney”, “Basilio Fig strikes looking, or “Rogue Umpire burned Dalé hitter Aldon Anthony!”

Yes that’s right. BURNED.

This is a simple baseball simulator. It should be predictable and orderly. Yet blood has rained from the sky; tidal waves of “immateria” washing away players; players locked in a vault for “conservation”; and most recently, Blaseball itself was destroyed by a black hole. (Or infinite black holes within black holes? I’m not quite sure.)

The chilling uncertainty and instability at the heart of this simulation mirrors much of what young people experience today. We may not be staring at giant peanut gods, but the feeling is not unfamiliar. Amid rapid climate change, a never-ending pandemic, a war in Ukraine with no end in sight, and much more, we are exhausted, worried and despondent about the future. The world we have learned to expect is completely different from the reality we face.

But through my time as a Blaseball fan, gripped by chaotic horror, both real and simulated, has given me a renewed hope for our future – not in the simulation itself, but in the community of fans.

Most sports fans have been relegated to spectators and can only communicate with their teams remotely. But Blaseball fans are empowered to shape the League themselves. By betting on matches, fans can use their fictitious winnings to buy all sorts of things that could affect the League, the most important being the votes. (And yes, fans can buy as many votes as their wallet allows.)

At any post-season election, fans can cast their votes “to bring significant change to Blaseball”, of massive decrees that will affect the world of Blaseball themselves into small blessings that make their favorite teams stronger. This is just one of many systems that allow fans to jump in and grapple directly with the structure of Blaseballthe world. And crucially, it allows us to plan and execute.

Given the constant, rapid change in Blaseball, there is little time for planning. But that rarely stops this wonderfully diverse community, filled with talent of all kinds. From the first season in July 2020 until now, the Blaseball community has continually organized itself into an evolving ecosystem of unofficial roles. There are the newscasters, who help identify critical developments amid the chaos. There are the number crunchers at the Society for Internet Blaseball Research, figuring out how things work and how they can benefit from it. There are the leaders and representatives, weighing options, hearing feedback and choosing a way forward democratically. There are the propaganda artists, who make sure that everyone knows the plan and how to execute it. And there are so many more. The Blaseball community is a constant flow of action, united by the shared belief that, despite untold horrors, we are capable of concerted action and real change.

In a 2022 GDC Conversation, BlaseballThe game’s creators, The Game Band, describe it as “a game development achievement that takes place on the digital stage.” The developers present choices to the fans and program them into the simulator through elections and other systems that allow fans to interact. The fans then respond by interpreting the information they receive, making joint choices and plans and acting on them. Then the simulator creates emerging stories at the intersection of the developers’ systems and the fans’ actions. The way the community organized and collaborated was largely beyond The Game Band’s control. But at every turn, they’ve worked to meet fans where they were, to react with interesting consequences for their choices, and to always leave room for both fans and the simulator to spin the story their own way. It’s an absolutely collaborative effort to tell stories.

It’s like a giant improv show, but one in front of thousands of spectators at once and one where the performers themselves have only partial control over the final story. The simulator always has the last word. The simulator sees everything and controls everything. It’s not about themes. It’s not about stories. It doesn’t care about your petty feelings. It just doesn’t matter.

It is, in the words of The Game Band, evil.

The Game Band has been explicit about his desire to use Blaseball as a form of social commentary. But where that approach could have easily fallen into the trap of feeling clichéd or cheesy, the ultimate fate of the story surrenders to the evil hands of the simulator. Blaseball a sense of authenticity that is hard to find elsewhere. Maybe that’s why the chaos of BlaseballThe world, and the community’s triumphs over that chaos, feel so tangible, meaningful and real – much more than a traditional story could be.

There was little certainty that this would be enough, but we took every chance we had

After the end of Season 9, I watched in awe as the community sprang into action. THE PAINT crushed us, yes – but we didn’t want to pass it up. Researchers noted that crows had unusually attacked during the match THE PODS, probably because of their unique ‘Curse of Crows’. Thus, plans were formed to increase the crowing weather. Elsewhere, fans explored new discoveries that might call burnt players to our aid. There was little certainty that this would be enough, but we took every opportunity we had, both in the election and elsewhere. The amount of discussion, planning and coordination on display was staggering, but it’s a pattern I’ve seen come true countless times since. Not just to take on challenges in Blaseball but also to run multiple charity fundraisers and an entirely volunteer-driven merchandise store that has raised more than $90,000 CAD for the charity.

In the Blaseball community, I see a vision of what a better world could look like. A world where we don’t see the world burning as mere spectators, but instead fight for a better future – an inclusive world where we are all valued for our unique talents, insights and contributions. We understand the staggeringly chaotic nature of our future and the many challenges it poses. But we cannot give in to despair, paralyzed in passivity. Instead, we must unite as a global community and face these challenges together.

Blaseball gives back from his big siesta this fall. I can’t wait to be shaken, disturbed and surprised by all that the discordant world has to offer. Most importantly, I can’t wait to take on these new challenges right away with a community of diverse, hopeful fans by my side.

Samuel Fung is a student researching the playful design of learning at New York University and author of the trail mix newsletter. He loves to experience innovative stories, especially interactive stories in books, games and on stage.