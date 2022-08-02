Blanca Blanco poses in a lime green string bikini after swimming with sharks

Blanca Blanco took some time off this week to soak up the sun on Compass Cay Island in the Bahamas, where she enjoyed an afternoon on a yacht.

The Tale Of Tails actress shared several new images on Instagram, where she posed in a lime green thong bikini that made the most of her curves.

The day before the Washington state pin-up, she shared a video of her swimming with sharks in the shallows while modeling a black and white two-piece bathing suit.

Glam gal: In the new images, the viewer wore her brunette hair in soft waves with glamorous makeup and large round dangling earrings as she showed off her fit frame thanks to workouts on her Peloton

In the new images, the viewer sported her brunette hair in soft waves with glamorous makeup and large round dangling earrings while showing off her fit frame thanks to workouts on her Peloton.

The actress seemed to be in good spirits as she took time off from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Siren has been working hard all year on her new projects Eye For Eye and The Downside of Bliss, so she wanted some peace and quiet.

The girlfriend of veteran Hollywood actor John Savage of The Deer Hunter and Hair fame was also seen wearing a black and white suit that made the most of her tight tummy.

This comes after she released her memoir called Breaking The Mold earlier this year.

In March, she caught up during her book signing at Chevalier’s Books in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

During a question-and-answer session, the actress commented on her past tassels with A-list stars.

“He was a gentleman and kind,” the Tale Of Tales star said of Brad Pitt she met in 2019 at a private party in Hollywood for the movie If Beale Street Could Talk. She also said the Oscar winner was “shy” and shared how much he loved producing movies.

Brad hadn’t dated much because he was working on a divorce from Angelina Jolie and wanted to keep a low profile. A photo of him was very rare at the time, even if it was blurry and at an event.

So the photo of the two went viral and she was in shock.

She doesn’t go casual: her nails were also ultra-glam because they were long and a bright pink

A picture is worth a 1000 words: here she was sitting on the edge of the yacht with a hand on her head

“It shows you the power of the internet that such a small picture can be spread and all these assumptions can be made,” said Blanca, who wore a Fendi dress and Balmain boots.

So what was Pitt really like?

“He was incredibly polite, I was amazed, like a gentleman from another era,” Blanco noted.

“We talked about movies for about 15 minutes and he says he loves bringing stories to the screen, he enjoys his role as a film producer. And he kind of walked me through the process and said he reads a lot of books and scripts to find the right content.”

Pitt has produced Moneyball, The Departed and 12 Years A Slave, among others.

But there was no romance.

The big dive: The day before the Washington state pin-up shared a video of her swimming with sharks in the shallows while modeling a black and white two-piece bathing suit

Not a Jaws-Like Day: The Sharks Were Smaller Than the Great Whites Swimming Along the California Coast

“No, there was no flirtation or romance, it was just a friendly conversation. He was humble and almost shy,” she added.

“But I can understand he hasn’t really dated since he split from Angelina, so everyone wants to know who’s next? What is he up to? It’s the nature of our culture.’

And when asked who is the most “real” celebrity she’s ever met in her 20 years in Hollywood, she said Lady Gaga.

‘I met her a few years ago when she released an album. We were in a hotel in the Four Seasons,” she said.

Her book is now in stores

“We have some mutual friends, so she came to our table to talk. When I talked to her about acting, she gave me her full attention and told how much passion she has for acting.

“I was really impressed with her because she spoke from the heart and was so genuine. She was not a star but a real person, there was no wall, she was not guarded at all. I’m happy to see her having so much success, she was fascinating to watch in House Of Gucci.”

Chevalier’s Books is located at 133 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Breaking The Mold has become a bestseller.

The book shares many details of her life, such as how her father beat her with a horse whip and how she was sexually abused when she was 20 by a man posing as a film producer.

In the chapter about her sexual assault, Blanca writes that she was asked by a small company to star in a movie.

The Washington State resident checked the company and the man and everything seemed legit.

So she went to the producer, who seemed legit and ready to work with her. But when he asked her to meet him on the movie set in a parking lot, there were no movie sets or crew members that made Blanca very nervous.

She asked him where the staff were and then he sexually assaulted her.

Fortunately, Blanca was a high school runner and was fast enough to run away from the man, but he overtook her in her car and almost stopped her from driving away.

The door closed on her leg and nearly broke it, but she managed to drive away – with dog open and leg injured by the man.

Blanca went to the police and later learned that there had been other complaints about the man, but he was not caught.

She told the story in her book because she wanted to warn other young women about cunning scammers who pretend to be what they are not.

Last year she told DailyMail.com exclusively about the release.

“I wrote ‘BREAKING THE MOLD’ during the COVID lockdown because I felt my story could help others as poverty and abuse have increased. I’ll take you on my journey from poverty to success and how I made it happen,” the Mission: Possible actress told DailyMail.com.

“I share and provide tools and techniques that have worked for me,” she said of her book out at Briton Publishing.

The Cannes Film Festival favorite added: ‘My book is an autobiography and I share about poverty, abuse and how I overcame it. I think it will motivate readers if they get into a bad situation.”