Blake Solly RIPPED INTO Souths in a letter to a newspaper after they were thrown out of the NRL 

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly reportedly claimed that the Rabbitohs couldn’t blame anyone but themselves when they were kicked out of the NRL.

The Bunnies were excluded from the league at the end of the 1999 season for failing to meet the eligibility criteria to join the newly formed NRL, which had been launched a year earlier.

After a two-year hiatus, the Rabbitohs were re-admitted to the league in 2002 and have since regained their status as one of the game’s powerhouses.

However, it appears that Solly had little sympathy for his future employers when Souths was kicked out of the competition.

In a letter to a newspaper written around the time of the Bunnies’ exclusion from the competition, the current Bunnies CEO defended the decision vigorously.

Solly, who was appointed to his current position in 2016, argued that Souths’ iconic status in the New South Wales rugby league was not enough to guarantee them a place in the NRL.

Citing poor attendances, Solly noted that the club had only themselves to blame for being shown the door by the newly formed NRL.

The letter written by Solly at the time resurfaced on Twitter on Friday

A little over 20 years ago the current one @SSFCRABBITOHS CEO Blake Solly had some advice for Souths supporters who wanted to blame outside forces for the predicament they found themselves in. Perhaps some Souths supporters should listen to the artist formerly known as Blake Solly. pic.twitter.com/nkSx0RIeXw — Alan Katzmann (@Katzo60) September 16, 2022

‘I appreciated that South Sydney won 20 rugby league premierships and produced more international than any other club with names like’ [Ron] Cow, [John] Sattler and [Bernie] Purcell,” Solly wrote in the letter, which resurfaced on Twitter Friday morning.

“Unfortunately, Souths reminds me of 3000 visitors and 62-0 Anzac Day beatings. Perhaps Souths fans should stop using News Limited as a scapegoat and save some vitriol for the administrators whose management has put them in this precarious position.”

Incidentally, the photo was shared on social media by Alan Katzmann, a life member of the Sydney Roosters who was involved in a much publicized online feud with former NRL big and current Fox League presenter Braith Anasta earlier this week.

Solly made headlines on Friday after the Daily Telegraph revealed that he was aware that Accor Stadium would not be renovated and signed an agreement changing the lease terms in the club’s favour.

Solly has argued that the Bunnies will be allowed to move to the brand new Allianz Stadium

Despite reportedly being notified, the New South Wales government had scrapped plans for an $810 million renovation of the Accor Stadium (above) two years ago.

The Bunnies CEO has loudly called for the Bunnies to move from the Olympic Park venue to the brand new Allianz Stadium, which opened two weeks ago.

“Our preference has always been to stay in the Accor stadium, but if the government doesn’t upgrade it, we should be able to move,” he said Thursday evening.

However, the Telegraph reported that Solly had been informed that the New South Wales government scrapped plans for an $810 million refurbishment of the Accor Stadium two years ago.

In November 2021, Solly reportedly signed an agreement that gave the Bunnies better terms because the government dumped the plans.