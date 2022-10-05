Blake Shelton sells his master recordings to Influence Media Partners

<!–

Blake Shelton has sold his catalog of master recordings to the company Influence Media Partners, which covers the artist’s work from 2001 to 2019.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single,” the 46-year-old country singer said in a statement. Billboard. “Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was then! While a lot has changed in that time, my passion for music has not.

“I love working with … Influence Media for much of my catalog and introducing my songs to the next generation of country fans.”

He was caught on The Tonight Show last month

The company said the deal was a “groundbreaking” deal for Shelton as it aims to “strengthen his works and rights.” [him] to participate in a share of the profits generated.’

The Oklahoma based Ada distribution agreement remains with Warner Music Group, Variety reported.

Influence Media founder and co-managing partner Lylette Pizarro said The Voice star is “one of the most exciting celebrities to appear in both country music and television over the past two decades.

“We are extremely proud that Blake will continue to be an active participant in his catalog in the future and will have a bespoke joint venture that will ensure that he remains an active profit participant.”

Ben Kline, Co-President of Warner Music Nashville, said: “Blake is one of the most important artists not only in our genre, but also in the wider world of music and television.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to introduce Blake’s music to more fans, and we look forward to working with Influence.”

Shelton’s biggest hits include 2019’s Nobody But You, a duet with his wife Gwen Stefani; God’s Land of 2019; 2013 Boys’ Round Here, with Pistol Annies & Friends; Honey Bee from 2011 and Austin from 2001.

On the Hot Country Songs charts, Shelton has produced 72 entries, with 14 in the top spot and 33 in the top 10. He has had 58 Country Airplay entries with 28 number 1 hits with a total of 36 top 10 songs. On the Billboard 200, he has had two number one albums with seven on the Top Country Albums charts.