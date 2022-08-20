Blake Shelton says his professional career has taken ‘a backseat’ to his marriage with Gwen Stefani

<!–

Blake Shelton talked about his relationship with Gwen Stefani during an interview with Entertainment tonight which was released Friday.

During the sit-down, the 46-year-old hitmaker opened up his marriage to the 52-year-old singer above his other professional commitments.

The artist and his now-wife tied the knot last year after previously meeting while working on the popular singing competition series The Voice.

Shelton began the interview by stating that he had placed his family life above his other professional endeavors.

He stated, “I love all the cool things I get to do…but those things are all taking a back seat for Gwen and the kids now and it’s just a new phase in my life.”

The songwriter also noted that he was in a place in his life where he had the freedom to record whenever he wanted.

“I like to release songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to,” he said.

Shelton noted that his label was willing to work with him on an irregular schedule.

“I just go, ‘Hey, I want to do this. Will you help me?’ and they’ll jump on board and we’ve had some big records that way. Hopefully this will be another one,” he said.

The artist then stated that he never expected to end up with Stefani in the early stages of his career.

“I probably would have said, ‘Are you talking about that girl holding up the orange in her video?’ I’ve never understood until now that she’s from Orange County,” he said.

He did note that he had experienced much more professional success after becoming a regular on television.

“I took an audience off TV that maybe didn’t even know who I was, probably didn’t know who I was when I started on The Voice and it was kind of a thing that took me to another level in my career and I love that.” ‘, he said.

Shelton and Stefani met while working on The Voice in 2014.

The singer was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

The No Doubt frontwoman was also married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, and the couple welcomed sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo aged 16, 13 and eight during their marriage.

The now-couple announced that they were separated from their husbands and began dating in November 2015.

Shelton and Stefani became engaged in 2020 and they tied the knot at a wedding ceremony held at the former’s Oklahoma ranch last July.