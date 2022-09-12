Blake Shelton gives Gwen Stefani a tour of the Grand Ole Opry ahead of their performance on stage

Gwen Stefani shared a series of clips to her Instagram story earlier on Sunday to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time at the Grand Ole Opry with husband Blake Shelton.

The Sweet Escape singer, 52, explained that it was her first time visiting the iconic country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee.

The beauty shared an additional clip of herself wearing a glittery pink ensemble before singing a duet with her husband and country singer, 46, to an excited and cheering crowd on Saturday night.

Excited: Gwen Stefani, 52, expressed how excited she was to visit the Grand Ole Opry with her husband and country singer, Blake Shelton, 46

The talented pop singer wore a stylish casual ensemble for her special visit to the famous country stage.

She opted for dark, ripped jeans along with a plain black T-shirt. Gwen added a red, white and green long sleeve flannel over the shirt.

For a country flair, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker slipped into a pair of white boots with heels and tassels on the back.

The No Doubt singer started her video series by showing a few roles of herself sitting in the backseat of a car on her way to the Grand Ole Opry.

Traveling with her husband: The star shared a few clips of her country star husband driving to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

At the beginning of the clip, Gwen said, “I’m arriving at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time ever.”

Then she turned her camera to catch a glimpse of Blake sitting in the passenger seat as he looked out the window at the scenery.

‘It’s happening. I’ve never been here before,” the mother of three added, turning the camera back toward her.

The singer’s blonde locks were pulled back into a sleek, high ponytail to keep loose locks from falling into her face.

The star added a gold shimmery eyeshadow along with a thick coat of black eyeliner and mascara. To blend with the color of her flannel shirt, she added a dark pink shimmer to complete her daytime look.

Having fun: The Voice star shared another clip of her husband having a bit of fun when they arrived at the venue, pretending a traffic cone was a megaphone

Big moment: The Grand Ole Opry was founded nearly a century ago in 1925 and has featured top country artists such as Dolly Parton on stage

“Fun fact, I thought I’d been to the Opry,” Gwen explained. Blake jumped in and added, “You sang on the Opry show, but it was during quarantine. We did it at Ole Red, a major bar and music venue also in Nashville that the country singer works with.

The following Instagram story hilariously featured the God’s Country hitmaker pretending an orange traffic cone was a megaphone and announcing, “Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry!”

The couple then posed in front of the music venue’s artist entrance before Gwen took her fans on a small tour. “I’m giving the man a tour himself,” she said, pointing her phone at Blake.

‘This place is so wonderful. So Blake has his own mailbox for fan mail,” she explained.

The two then made their way to the stage door as the country singer said, “This is where it happens.”

Special Tour: Once the duo entered the venue, Gwen gave a mini tour to her fans and followers

The iconic stage: Blake then led the way to the door that led to the stage where many artists have performed before

Great experience: fans and followers could get a behind-the-scenes look at the Grand Ole Opry stage

Before his performance, Gwen showed a sneak peak of her husband practicing on stage with a guitar.

She shared one last clip of herself in a completely different outfit, consisting of an eye-catching pink glitter ensemble.

“I’m on the bus, Blake’s bus, and he invited me to come on stage here in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry, legendary, so that’s what happens. Pink!’ Her Instagram story caption read, “Pretty in pink for @opry.”

According to Entertainment tonight, Gwen received two standing ovations from the audience after her performance on the renowned country music stage. One of the songs she sang with Blake was their duet, Nobody But You.

Rehearsal: Blake played a tune on his guitar while rehearsing for his performance on stage

Invited: Gwen donned a bright pink glittery dress and explained to her fans that Blake had asked her to join him on stage at the Grand Ole Opry

Arrived in style: The singer and actress donned a striking pink sequin outfit to take the stage with her husband, Blake

In a recent interview with entertainment tonight, Blake opened up about his focus on family.

‘Look, I like music and I like The Voice. I love all the cool things I can do with my job, but those things are all taking a back seat for Gwen and the kids now and it’s just a new phase in my life,” he revealed to the publication.

Since their marriage in 2021, Blake has become stepfather to Gwen’s three children, Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

He also explained that because of his family priority, he is in no rush to make new music. “I like to release songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows it.”

Blake was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 until their divorce in 2006. He was also married to compatriot Miranda Lambert, from 2011 to 2015.

New Priority: In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blake revealed that family is number one priority over music