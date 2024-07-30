Blake Lively stuns in a sheer nude lace dress as she promotes It Ends With Us in a 2am post as the star suffers from an ‘alarming lack of sleep’

Blake Lively looked ready for a night out in new images shared on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl star, who co-starred with husband Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool and Wolverine, modeled a nude lace Michael Kors dress that showed off her legs.

The Hollywood star wore Louboutin heels with floral motifs on the heel. Her cardigan was from her friend Gigi Hadid’s company Guest In Residence.

She and the It Ends With Us cast members were having fun in new images taken by photographer Guy Aroch.

‘It’s the season for floral fashion: Atlas’ Living Room edition,’ begins the caption.

“I’d say something more interesting but it’s 2:23am and I need to sleep. If my alarming lack of sleep to be able to post floral fashion doesn’t tell you how much I care about @itendswithusmovie, I don’t know what will,” the blonde bombshell wrote in her Instagram caption.

The film icon added: “That reminds me to mention that the flower stems on these heels are insane. Wish I had a better photo. K getting a life (or at least getting some sleep). Bye.”

Her golden locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

Blake posed in the angelic ensemble to promote her latest film It Ends with Us, adapted from the hit novel of the same name.

The film follows the life of a woman, Lily, whose life is thrown off course when her high school sweetheart finds his way back to her.

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni has signed on to direct and star as the male lead alongside Blake, who stars as Lily.

The romantic drama will also star Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Slate, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar.

It Ends with Us is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2024.

Lively plays Lady Deadpool with blonde hair

In late April, author Colleen Hoover praised Blake for his performance in the film, saying he “exceeded” her hopes for the character.

“There are not enough words to describe his phenomenal talent,” he said. People‘Blake Lively really brought Lily Bloom to life in a way that exceeded all my expectations.

“When I wrote Lily’s character, I thought I had a pretty solid image in mind,” he explained, “but Blake’s performance added so much depth and complexity to the character that I didn’t even anticipate.”