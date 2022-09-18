Blake Lively showcases growing baby bump in new photos after revealing fourth child is on the way

Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a new series of photos she shared on her Instagram earlier Saturday.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, revealed that baby number four was on the way at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she donned a form-fitting dress to show off her belly.

The talented beauty shares three children, James, seven, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty, with her husband and actor, Ryan Reynolds, 45.

Happy: Blake Lively, 35, uploaded a new series of photos to her Instagram to show off her growing baby bump

The mum of three, who will soon be four, shared a photo of herself sending a huge smile to the camera while wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

She could be seen donning a layer of sunscreen as she prepared to enjoy the summer sun.

Other photos Blake uploaded showed her posing with some of her famous friends, such as Taylor Swift.

In the photo, the two besties were seen hugging each other, while the actress from The Age Of Adeline donned a pink bikini and gave another glimpse of her baby bump.

Close friends: In the assortment of photos, the actress had herself posing with some of her close friends, including singer Taylor Swift

Sister Love: Another adorable photo showed the star with her sister and fellow actress, Robyn Lively

Blake uploaded an adorable photo of herself resting in a comfy white bathrobe while her sister and Twin Peaks alum, Robyn Lively, placed a hand on her stomach.

The stunning star was seen with a big smile in the photos and seems more than excited to add another child to their growing family.

The actress was seen posing with her husband, Ryan, in some photos she shared on Instagram with her 35.2 million followers.

The happy couple first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, and started dating a year later. In 2012, the two lovebirds said the words “I do” at a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

They share three daughters together, and a source recently told: Us Weekly that Blake and Ryan are hoping for a boy this time. But of course they just want a healthy baby, regardless of gender.’

Lovebirds: Blake and Ryan first crossed paths on the set of Green Lantern and married two years later in 2012 in South Carolina

‘Hope for a boy’: A source recently told Us Weekly that Blake and Ryan are ‘hoping for a boy’ after having three daughters

Excited: The Gossip Girl alum seems to be thrilled to welcome another child into her growing family

The source also explained to: Us Weekly that the excited parents believe, “The timing is perfect because all their kids are two years apart, so they stick to the pattern.”

Once the announcement was out, another insider close to Blake inquired: People“She happens to be a very considerate mother. Her children are her number one priority above all else.’

“You would never think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this ordinary person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family, but she is really great with the kids.”

“She wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom when the kids are out or sleeping, then she makes time for work,” the source added to the entertainment publication.

Support: The talented actress shared snaps of her closest friends and relatives who are there to support her

Announcement: Blake revealed to the world she was expecting baby number as she showed off her growing belly in a form-fitting dress at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday

Cute! All of Blake and Ryan’s kids are two years apart, including baby number four on the way

Blake made the big announcement that she was expecting a fourth child when she made a glamorous appearance at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday in New York City.

The star wore a sparkly, form-fitting gold mini dress that perfectly showcased her growing baby bump.

She showed off her incredible maternity style by wearing a pair of white Valentino platform heels along with a fashionable white scarf.

“Blak is relieved that the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore,” an insider admitted We weekly. She loves dressing up her tummy and wanted to make a statement. She really shines.’