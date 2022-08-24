Blake Lively makes very RARE move of sharing a bikini photo to Instagram

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hollywood favorite Blake Lively made the very rare step of sharing a bikini photo on Instagram.

The 34-year-old blonde beauty from Tarzana, California wore a white two-piece that made the most of her slim stomach and long legs as she stood next to a swimming pool.

In her caption she quoted the song Summer Lovin’ by Olivia Newton-John from her hit film Grease from 1978: ‘Summer lovin’…had me a blast.’

A knockout: Hollywood favorite Blake Lively made the very rare step of sharing a bikini photo on Instagram. The 34-year-old blonde beauty from Tarzana, California wore a white two-piece that made the most of her trimmed belly

She loves her! In her caption, she quoted an Olivia Newton-John song from her hit 1978 film Grease: “Summer lovin’…had me a blast.” With John Travolta

Newton-John died earlier this month at the age of 73 after battling cancer for many decades.

Many stars have paid her tribute, including Marie Osmond, Kate Hudson and John Travolta, her Grease co-star.

Blake also seems to be a fan.

The 34-year-old appears to be on top form, which is impressive considering she has welcomed three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds.

They are James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

She was spotted in New York City in June. The star treated herself to a pampering session at a nail salon.

Summer Style: Lively was last seen in New York City in June; she treated herself to a pampering session at a nail salon

Blake, a well-known fashionista, casually kept her look cool for her solo outing.

She showed a small cleavage in a white sundress that was left open at the top and gathered right under her bust.

The looker added a lightweight white cotton duster and opted for comfort with ankle socks and trainers.

The Age Of Adaline actress wore her long hair in a ponytail and wore round sunglasses.

Loved up: The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star, who married in 2012, are parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two

Just a few months ago, Blake was by husband Ryan’s side as he cheered on his new British football team Wrexham in a trophy final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ryan bought the football club last season along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in September.

They met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern and started dating in October 2011.